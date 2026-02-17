Apple Announces Charge Limit Feature On Macbook

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Apple announced a new feature titled "Charge Limit" on its MacBook devices as part of the new trial version of the operating system macOS 26.4.

Having only been featured on iPhone and iPad, the new feature will allow users to determine the charging limit, thus enhancing its long-term performance.

The company explained that its lithium-ion batteries used in its charging devices face immense pressure when used for long periods, when completely charged, heavily affecting its performance over time.

"Charge Limit" allows users to select the charging percentage between 80% and 100%. It can be turned-on on MacBook via the battery settings by clicking on the details icon next to the "Charging” option.

The move comes as part of Apple's endeavors to provide a better controlling experience in the health of its devices, especially with the increasing awareness of the importance of battery capability and its long-term performance.