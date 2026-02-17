SCS Standards And Assurance Systems Releases Technical Correction Of SCS Certification Standard For Rigid Core Resilient Flooring For Public Review

MENAFN - 3BL) EMERYVILLE, Calif., February 17, 2026 /3BL/ -SCS Standards and Assurance Systems announces that version 2.1 of the SCS-111 Certification Standard for Rigid Core Resilient Flooring is now available for public review.

Version 2.0 of the Standard (released in October 2025) included a new test method, ASTM F3781 Standard Test Method for Measurement of the Fracture Resistance of a Modular Resilient Flooring's Profiled Edge(s) to an Applied Vertical Force. Now that ASTM F3781 is officially published, SCS Standards has released a revised version (V2.1) of the Standard with the following technical correction: Products shall demonstrate that the profiled edges meet or exceed a minimum requirement of 17 pounds force (lbf) of vertical deflection strength, as measured using ASTM F3781.

The new performance criterion of a 17-lbf minimum (vertical deflection Fmax criterion, as measured using the ASTM 3781-25) was developed through a two-plus year, multi-stakeholder process coordinated by the Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI), the North American industry association for resilient flooring manufacturers. This effort included development of an easy to run and reproducible test method, which involved identification and evaluation of relevant performance factors, followed by multiple rounds of product testing conducted over two years, and involving a broad range of key stakeholders.

RFCI conducted outreach to rigid core flooring manufacturers, as well as to companies producing the locking technologies for rigid core flooring, to encourage those entities to participate in this effort and to share their perspectives and experience. The product testing included three inter-laboratory studies (ILS), including one which evaluated 56 distinct products, with varying locking technologies represented in a blind-coded study. This testing was followed by extensive characterization and statistical evaluation of the ILS results by a working group comprised of representatives from rigid core flooring manufacturers and RFCI technical leadership. Throughout this process, RFCI provided updates about these efforts to the ASTM F06 Committee.

For years, SCS-111 has allowed manufacturers of rigid core vinyl flooring to provide customers the highest level of confidence when evaluating rigid core flooring products for their home, by demonstrating that products meet objective and voluntary criteria for indoor air quality, very low heavy metals and ortho-phthalate content, rigidity, durability, and performance. The new performance criterion included in SCS-111 version 2.1 further enhances the value and utility of this standard for manufacturers and consumers.

The public is welcome to comment on this technical correction until March 17, 2026. To submit comments, please reach out to [email protected], or please visit Certification Standard for Rigid Core Resilient Flooring | SCS Standards

About SCS Standards and Assurance Systems

SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is an organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Victoria Norman

Executive Director

Send an email