Defense Undersecretary Recalls British Sacrifices For Kuwait's Liberation On Remembrance Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah on Sunday honored the sacrifices of the British Army and coalition forces who helped liberate Kuwait from Iraq's 1990 invasion.
Speaking at the UK Embassy's annual Remembrance Day ceremony - held to honor those who sacrificed for peace and country since World War I - he said Britain and its allies stood with Kuwait through its darkest hours until its liberation in February 1991.
He noted the day underscores loyalty, selfless service, and the high cost of peace, and stated Kuwait-UK ties as deep-rooted and resilient, with hopes for further growth - especially in security.
Meanwhile, Military Attache at the British Embassy in Kuwait Colonel Neil Marriott told KUNA the day commemorates those who gave their lives for their countries and for peace, and highlights the role of diplomacy in preventing future wars.
The embassy also recalls Kuwait's liberation and the British men and women who helped restore its peace with allied support, he added.
The event was attended by members of the diplomatic and military corps from various countries, including Kuwait's Defense Ministry. (end)
