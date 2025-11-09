American Mom On India Trip Shares 3 Reasons Cricket Thrives In Parks There, Not In US

Kristen Fischer, an American mother of four, recently captured hearts online after sharing her delightful experience of discovering a park in India brimming with cricket matches. Taken aback by the sight of multiple games unfolding simultaneously, she described it as one of the most joyful and characteristically Indian experiences she has ever had.

In a video posted on Instagram, Kristen said she stumbled upon not just one, but five ongoing cricket matches in the same park. Her post, filled with enthusiasm, quickly caught attention as she reflected on how such a vibrant outdoor scene is rarely witnessed in the United States.

According to her, cricket is nearly absent from everyday American life, making it unlikely to see people casually playing in parks. She pointed out that in the US, adults typically engage in recreational activities through organised leagues or fitness centres, whereas in India, it's common to see both children and adults playing spontaneously in open spaces.

Kristen was particularly struck by how Indian parks transform into lively community hubs - full of laughter, cheering, and friendly competition. Watching families, teenagers, and office-goers sharing the same enthusiasm for the game left her inspired. She said it perfectly illustrated how deeply cricket is embedded in India's social and cultural fabric.

Her reflections ended with admiration for India's unifying love for cricket, calling the game a beautiful part of everyday life that brings people together across generations.

Internet reacts

Kristen's post resonated widely online, prompting people to share their own perspectives on what makes cricket such a special part of Indian identity. Many users compared cricket to baseball, the beloved American pastime, describing it as India's emotional equivalent. Others wrote about how cricket unites neighborhoods and families, often played in streets, open fields, or even rooftops with improvised equipment like tennis balls and wooden planks.

Commenters also highlighted how Indian parks are rarely quiet - with cricket, badminton, volleyball, and football all being played side by side. One mother even shared that at 32, she still joins her children for a quick game of cricket on weekends, proving that the game's spirit lives on regardless of age.