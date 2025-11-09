PM Modi At Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee, Unveils Commemorative Stamp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in the Silver Jubilee celebrations marking 25 years of Uttarakhand's formation. As part of the programme, PM Modi unveiled a commemorative postal stamp to mark the occasion. Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmit Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were also present at the event, which is being held at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun. The celebration is expected to witness the participation of over one lakh people. Grand arrangements have been made at the venue to accommodate the large gathering and ensure the smooth conduct of the State Foundation Day programme.

PM to Launch Development Projects

During the event, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 8,140 crore. This includes the inauguration of projects valued at more than Rs 930 crore and the laying of foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,210 crore. These projects cater to several key sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development.

Financial Support for Farmers

Under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, the Prime Minister will release Rs 62 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 28,000 farmers in Uttarakhand as financial support.

Inauguration of Key Projects

The projects that the Prime Minister will inaugurate include Dehradun water supply coverage for 23 zones under the AMRUT scheme, an electrical substation in Pithoragarh district, solar power plants in government buildings, and an AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital, among others.

Foundation Stones for Future Projects

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two key hydro-sector-related projects - the Song Dam Drinking Water Project, which will supply 150 MLD (million litres per day) of drinking water to Dehradun, and the Jamarani Dam Multipurpose Project in Nainital, which will provide drinking water, support irrigation, and generate electricity. Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include electrical substations, the establishment of Women's Sports College in Champawat, and a state-of-the-art dairy plant in Nainital, among others. (ANI)

