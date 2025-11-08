'I Don't Even Make Enough Money': SNAP Payments' Disruption Leaves Americans Worried About Families, Pets Amid Shutdown

MENAFN - Live Mint) SNAP benefits: Several American families are struggling to make ends meet as the SNAP payments remain disrupted amid the ongoing government shutdown, leaving them worried about families as well as pets.

SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, offers monthly financial support for groceries. Though the benefits can't be used for pet food, the food aid program helps low-income families free up money to purchase kibble.

On Friday, the Supreme Court granted the Trump administration 's emergency appeal to temporarily block a court order to fully fund SNAP aid.

Sarah Lungwitz, a 46-year-old auto parts store worker, is worried about her pets. She fears that she may have to surrender her cat, Bambi, and two dogs - Spike and Chloe.

“I don't even make enough money for all my bills, let alone groceries,” said Lungwitz told AP.

Lungwitz said that last week, an Illinois nonprofit arranged for volunteers to give her a grocery gift card last week to buy food for herself and her pets.

Kirsten Peek, the spokesperson of the Humane World for Animals, estimates that more than 20 million pets live in poverty with families.

“An increase in surrenders is always a concern when an influx of people fall on hard times,” Peek said.

Katie Saari, who is unemployed because of health issues and struggling to set up interviews to get SNAP benefits, said that she needed food for her two dogs.

“They're more important to me than I am, so I want to make sure they're fed first. They're my babies,” she added.

Kim Buckman, with Feeding Missouri, a coalition of food banks, stated that she knows a lot of people will feed their pets before themselves.

Paula Shaw, the shelter's director of access to care, said that it was so common for SNAP recipients to give their own food to their pets.

“People are exceptionally panicking. I don't know what a better word would be,” she stated.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has made clear that he is unlikely to compromise any time soon with Democrats who are demanding an extension of Affordable Care Act tax credits.

He also urged Republicans to redirect federal money that currently goes to health insurance companies under the Affordable Care Act and send it directly to individuals.