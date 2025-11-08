Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Georgia Moves Forward With ADB-Funded Batumi-Sarpi Road Construction

2025-11-08 03:07:49
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Georgia's Committee on International Relations reviewed two documents for ratification, including a credit agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the Batumi–Sarpi road project, the Georgian Parliament said, Trend reports.

First Deputy Finance Minister Georgi Kakauridze said Georgia will secure a loan of 306.5 million lari ($113.3 million) to fund the construction of the final section of the Batumi bypass - an 11-kilometer, two-lane highway connecting Batumi to Sarpi.

The loan carries a 25-year term, including a six-year grace period, and the project is expected to be completed by December 31, 2031.

According to Kakauridze, the project aims to improve connectivity in the region, facilitate trade, and support economic development along Georgia's Black Sea coast.

