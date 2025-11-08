Georgia Moves Forward With ADB-Funded Batumi-Sarpi Road Construction
First Deputy Finance Minister Georgi Kakauridze said Georgia will secure a loan of 306.5 million lari ($113.3 million) to fund the construction of the final section of the Batumi bypass - an 11-kilometer, two-lane highway connecting Batumi to Sarpi.
The loan carries a 25-year term, including a six-year grace period, and the project is expected to be completed by December 31, 2031.
According to Kakauridze, the project aims to improve connectivity in the region, facilitate trade, and support economic development along Georgia's Black Sea coast.
