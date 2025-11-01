Women's World Cup 2025 Final: 5 Things To Expect From India's Title Clash Against South Africa

India face South Africa in the Women's World Cup 2025 final, eyeing their maiden title after beating Australia in the semifinal. Their hopes rest on Mandhana and Rodrigues' form, middle-order stability, spin attack, and Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership.

Team India will lock horns with South Africa in the much-anticipated Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. The Women in Blue are set to play their third World Cup final after having fallen short in the 2005 and 2017 editions.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led side qualified for the final after defeating the defending champions, Australia, by five wickets in the semifinal. With a semifinal win, Team India has inched closer to realizing their long-cherished dream of clinching the elusive World Cup title.

As India aim for the maiden World Cup triumph, let's take a look at what to expect from the Women in Blue's high-stakes title clash against the Proteas.

Smriti Mandhana did not deliver her best in the semifinal match against Australia, dismissed for 24. Her dismissal became a topic of debate as the UltraEdge showed a faint spike on the review, leaving her and spectators visibly stunned. This continued her streak of poor returns in the knockout matches. Team India's vice-captain is one of the key players heading into the final against South Africa.

Before the semifinal against Australia, Smriti Mandhana was in impressive form with two consecutive fifties against Australia and England, and a century against New Zealand, but her inconsistency in high-pressure games remains a concern. However, Team India will hope the vice-captain discovers her form and rhythm, and anchors the top order while providing a solid start in the high-stakes clash.

Following her 127-run knock against Australia in the semifinal, Jemimah Rodrigues is expected to grab the spotlight when she walks out to bat. Being promoted to No.3 in her last two outings, the 25-year-old has shown remarkable composure and adaptability, anchoring India's innings with confidence and precise shot selection.

Heading into the Women's World Cup final, Jemimah Rodrigues will once again be in the limelight as India will bank on her consistency and calm temperament to counter South Africa's bowling attack. Jemimah's form and ability to rise to big occasions could define India's fortunes in the final, as her composed presence at No.3 became the backbone of India's batting momentum.

Another key aspect for Team India in the final will be the performance of their middle order, which has often determined the outcome of their matches. The trio of Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh will have a crucial role to play in the middle order of the batting line-up, as their ability to absorb pressure and build partnerships will be crucial to set up or chase down a competitive total.

In the semifinal against Australia, Harmanpreet (89), Deepti (24), and Richa (26) made vital contributions in the middle order. Amanjot Kaur (15*) also played a role in sealing India's spot in the final by hitting a winning four. Therefore, the middle order could be the deciding factor in the high-pressure final in Navi Mumbai.

India's spin bowling attack, led by Deepti Sharma, has been far more effective than the pacers throughout the tournament. The spin bowling trio of Deepti Sharma (17), Shree Charani (13), and Sneh Rana (7) has combined to pick 37 wickets compared to 20 wickets taken by the pace bowling attack, which consists of Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, and Amanjot Kaur.

The spin bowling attack's ability to control the middle overs, apply pressure, and break opponents' momentum has been crucial in India's turnaround. Though the Navi Mumbai pitch is a batting-friendly pitch, as the match progresses, the spinners are expected to come into play and could prove decisive in slowing down South Africa's scoring rate.

Another key focus throughout India's title clash against South Africa will be the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur. Harmanpreet became the second Indian captain after Mithali Raj to guide Team India to the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. Overall, the 36-year-old is the sixth Indian captain after Kapil Dev (1983), Sourav Ganguly (2003), MS Dhoni (2011), Mithali Raj (2005 and 2017), and Rohit Sharma (2023) to lead India to a World Cup final.

Harmanpreet Kaur's certain decisions on the field, including field placements and bowling changes, will be closely monitored by the spectators and experts, as her tactical acumen and ability to stay composed under pressure could prove vital in determining the outcome of the final. Having led India in the highs and lows of the tournament, Harmanpreet's leadership in crucial moments will define whether she can finally guide Team India to their long-awaited dream of winning the coveted trophy.