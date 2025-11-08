BJP Registers Sweeping Win In Local Body Polls Across Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, November 8 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has achieved a landslide victory in the local body elections held across the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, winning nearly every seat in District Panchayat, Municipal Council, and Sarpanch elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the voters, calling their overwhelming support a testament to the BJP'' strong connection with the region's development aspirations.

"Gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu for blessing BJP with phenomenal support in the Sarpanch, District Panchayat and Councillor elections held across the UT. This indicates the UT's strong connect with our Party's development agenda. I laud our hardworking Karyakartas for their effort at the grassroots," PM Modi said on X.

According to official data, the BJP secured 15 out of 16 District Panchayat seats, 14 of 15 Municipal Council seats, and 15 of 16 Sarpanch posts in Daman district.

In Diu district, the BJP won all 8 District Panchayat seats, marking a complete sweep.

Similarly, in Dadra and Nagar Haveli district, the party bagged 24 out of 26 District Panchayat seats and all 15 Municipal Council seats, underscoring the party's dominance across the Union Territory.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has registered a historic victory in the local body elections across Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, sweeping nearly every single seat -- reaffirming the people's unwavering faith in the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Malviya wrote on X.

The resounding results highlight BJP's deep organisational presence and the people's endorsement of its governance and development model in the coastal Union Territory, which has seen significant infrastructure and administrative reforms under the current government.