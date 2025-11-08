403
Mark Zuckerberg announces new effort to harness AI to cure diseases
(MENAFN) Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, alongside his wife, announced on the social media platform Facebook a new effort to harness artificial intelligence in support of scientific research aimed at curing diseases.
On Thursday, Zuckerberg highlighted that The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative will establish a Biohub as its initial research organization, merging advanced AI technologies with biological studies.
“We are bringing together leading AI researchers, scientists, massive computer clusters, and the largest human cell data sets to create virtual cells and virtual immune systems to help advance science,” he said.
Founded in 2015, The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is a nonprofit organization dedicated to tackling “social problems from curing or preventing disease to improving education and addressing the needs of local communities.” This new focus represents a narrowing of the organization’s philanthropic agenda.
Zuckerberg is among the prominent tech leaders who have reduced initiatives related to diversity, equality, and fact-checking since US President Donald Trump took office in January. Reports indicate the initiative previously supported housing nonprofits and had ceased funding an elementary school that offered both education and healthcare to children from low-income families.
In a related move, Meta Platforms revealed plans on Friday to invest $600 billion in the United States over the next three years, concentrating primarily on AI data center development and job creation.
"By building in the US, we’re not only advancing AI technology and infrastructure, but also creating jobs, supporting local economies, and reinforcing America’s technological leadership," the company stated.
"As the importance of AI grows, so will the importance of data centers. We’ll continue to build and scale infrastructure for the future of AI while supporting the communities that host us," it added.
Separately, the company noted in October that it would lay off 600 employees within its AI division.
