Zelensky holds discussions with Romania, Lebanon leaders
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held separate discussions on Friday with Romanian President Nicusor Dan and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, focusing on defense cooperation, regional security, and diplomatic initiatives.
After his call with Dan, Zelenskyy stated on Telegram: “I briefed him on the current diplomatic situation and the ongoing Russian strikes. Russia continues spurning diplomacy, and we discussed what joint steps could help bring the Russians back to reality.” The conversation also covered defense support, air defense requirements, and potential collaboration under the EU’s SAFE initiative, with Zelenskyy noting that Ukraine is prepared to supply defense systems to Romania. SAFE is an EU program providing €150 billion ($176.7 billion) in low-interest loans to strengthen member states’ defense capabilities.
Zelenskyy emphasized the strong potential for partnership and said he invited President Dan to visit Ukraine, with preparatory teams from both countries coordinating the visit.
In a separate discussion with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Zelenskyy addressed regional peace efforts, food security, and collaboration in logistics and agricultural technologies. He stated: “Ukraine supports all the efforts by Lebanon and the international community to ensure stability in the Middle East. Achieving real peace is equally important for both our regions,” while also thanking Lebanon for its support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
In a separate discussion with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Zelenskyy addressed regional peace efforts, food security, and collaboration in logistics and agricultural technologies. He stated: “Ukraine supports all the efforts by Lebanon and the international community to ensure stability in the Middle East. Achieving real peace is equally important for both our regions,” while also thanking Lebanon for its support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
