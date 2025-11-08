Turkish President Congratulates Azerbaijani People On Victory Day On Social Media Accounts

"On the 5th anniversary of the magnificent and unparalleled victory that ended the 30-year occupation of Karabakh, I commemorate with mercy all our heroes - the brave sons of Azerbaijan - who were martyred in the Patriotic War. I sincerely congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on Victory Day," the post said.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.