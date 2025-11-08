Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish President Congratulates Azerbaijani People On Victory Day On Social Media Accounts

2025-11-08 07:12:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8.​ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has shared a post on November 8 - Victory Day, Trend reports.

"On the 5th anniversary of the magnificent and unparalleled victory that ended the 30-year occupation of Karabakh, I commemorate with mercy all our heroes - the brave sons of Azerbaijan - who were martyred in the Patriotic War. I sincerely congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on Victory Day," the post said.

