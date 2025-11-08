403
Erdogan visits Azerbaijan for fifth Victory Day anniversary
(MENAFN) Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Baku on Saturday to attend the fifth anniversary ceremony of Azerbaijan’s Victory Day, according to reports.
Erdogan was accompanied by a senior delegation, including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Gorgun, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, chief presidential advisor on foreign policy and security.
During the visit, the Turkish president is scheduled to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues.
The Karabakh region, largely under Armenian control for nearly thirty years, was mostly reclaimed by Azerbaijan during a 44-day conflict in the fall of 2020, which concluded with a Russian-brokered peace agreement and opened the way for normalization with Yerevan.
On Nov. 8, Azerbaijani forces liberated the city of Shusha, a date later designated as Victory Day by presidential decree. The holiday was originally scheduled for Nov. 10, marking the official end of the Second Karabakh War, but was moved to avoid overlapping with the anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk’s passing, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye.
