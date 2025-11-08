403
Zambia Greenlights Twice-Yearly HIV Prevention Injectable
(MENAFN) Zambia on Friday emerged as the newest African nation to authorize the six-month injectable antiretroviral lenacapavir (LEN) for HIV prevention.
Becoming the second regional country after South Africa to greenlight the twice-yearly injection, the southern African state anticipates LEN will substantially advance its objective of eradicating HIV as a public health crisis by 2030.
"This landmark intervention builds on the introduction of another long-acting injectable ARV called Cabotegravir (CAB), which we introduced in February 2024," Health Minister Elijah Muchima told reporters in the capital, Lusaka.
He stated LEN's authorization by the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) reflects the nation's commitment to accelerating safe, transformative medical breakthroughs while upholding quality and regulatory standards.
"The impact of introducing this long-acting ARV for HIV prevention is huge. We are currently recording about 30,000 new HIV infections yearly. Adolescent girls and young women are bearing the brunt of these new HIV infections," Muchima said.
Zambia presently has approximately 1.3 million individuals living with HIV, and Muchima emphasized that LEN availability provides renewed optimism for populations unable to obtain two-monthly injectable ARVs for HIV prevention.
"It gives hope to the mothers who are pregnant and those breastfeeding and who contract HIV and transmit it to their babies. It gives hope to those who want to access HIV prevention in privacy," he added.
