Over than one hundred-fifty Sudanese women face sexual violence
(MENAFN) More than 150 women have reportedly been subjected to sexual violence and harassment while attempting to escape the city of El-Fasher in North Darfur, according to local civil society groups.
A spokesperson for the General Coordination for Displaced Persons and Refugees in Darfur stated that armed members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) pursued fleeing civilians along escape routes. Many were detained near the Qarni area, where thousands of displaced people — including children separated from their families — remain trapped.
Reports indicate that over 1,300 individuals have sustained gunshot injuries, while around 1,210 children are suffering from malnutrition. Additionally, some 700 elderly people are in critical condition.
The spokesperson said that more than 15,000 survivors have reached Tawila, a town roughly 60 kilometers (37 miles) west of El-Fasher. Many of them arrived in dire condition due to the violence and physical hardship endured during their flight.
He appealed to international and humanitarian agencies to urgently deliver medical aid, food, clean water, shelter materials, sanitation support, and psychological assistance — particularly for children traumatized by the violence they witnessed.
Tawila, which has already received a massive influx of displaced persons in recent months, is now sheltering more than 1 million internally displaced individuals. Humanitarian groups warn that the town’s resources are overwhelmed and that immediate international intervention is needed to prevent further suffering.
According to local and international reports, the RSF captured El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, on Oct. 26 and committed mass killings of civilians during the assault. Observers fear that the attack could deepen Sudan’s territorial and political divisions.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that more than 81,000 people have fled El-Fasher and nearby areas since the RSF takeover.
The conflict between Sudan’s army and the RSF, which began on April 15, 2023, continues to devastate the country. Despite numerous regional and international mediation efforts, the fighting has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions across Sudan.
