Global Food Week Showcases Innovative Solutions To Food Security With Protein Alternatives

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The second edition of Global Food Week continues to shine a spotlight on innovative solutions that enhance food security. Organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), this prominent event reaffirms the UAE's commitment to developing a sustainable food system. One of the most promising solutions in support of local and global food production is the Protein Alternatives (PALT) Initiative, launched by the AgriFood Growth & Water Abundance (AGWA) cluster at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the Protein Alternative PALT initiative is bringing together leaders exhibitors and industry experts to showcase the latest advancements in this unique field.

At PALT, leading panel discussions were exploring this emerging topic, with the opening panel discussion at PALT, titled“Diversify to De-Risk: The UAE's Food Agenda,” brought together prominent voices in food security and innovation to discuss the UAE's evolving approach to building a resilient and sustainable food system. The session featured Sheikh Dr. Majid Sultan Al Qassimi, CEO, Soma Mater, Josef Schmidhuber, Deputy Director Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nation, Dr. Arif Kalantar, DG Advisor at ADAFSA, and Dr. Shamal Mohammed, CEO of Innovation Oasis, each offering unique perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing the UAE.

During the panel, Sheikh Dr. Majid Sultan Al Qassimi outlined the UAE's refreshed food sustainability strategy, which is part of the broader National Food Security Strategy 2051. This strategy aims to position the UAE among the top countries in global food security by leveraging modern technologies and boosting local production. Sheikh Majid emphasised the critical role of technology in every aspect of the food system, from production to distribution, and highlighted the importance of creating an enabling environment that brings together all stakeholders, government, private sector, and communities, to build a food system resilient to shocks and disruptions. He also underscored the UAE's commitment to supporting alternative protein solutions, particularly from the plant sector, as a means to diversify food sources and reduce environmental impact.

Josef Schmidhuber brought an international lens to the discussion, noting that food security strategies must be tailored to each country's unique circumstances. He referenced global best practices, such as Singapore's investment in advanced farming techniques and the Netherlands' model of combining research, innovation, and strategic imports and exports to achieve food security. Schmidhuber stressed that food security is closely linked to national security, as reflected in the UAE's 2030 strategy, and that the UAE can learn from other nations that have successfully diversified their food systems.

Dr. Shamal Mohammed focused on the importance of strengthening local food production and infrastructure. He described efforts to set up advanced agricultural facilities in Al Ain and the value of working with both local and international partners to find cost-effective, efficient, and sustainable solutions. Dr. Shamal emphasised that the UAE does not need to produce everything domestically but should leverage partnerships and innovation to address its unique environmental challenges. Research and development are central to this approach, enabling the UAE to adapt and thrive despite its arid climate and limited natural resources.

Dr. Arif Kalantar addressed the role of innovation across the food value chain, from operations and sales to investment. He highlighted the need for targeted investment in protein alternatives and the importance of learning from past initiatives to understand why some efforts have not succeeded. Dr. Arif identified three pillars for scaling up alternative protein solutions: health, consumer behaviour, and market reception. He stressed that a resilient market foundation is essential before large-scale expansion can occur, and that understanding the local context is key to successful innovation.

Alongside the panel discussions within PALT, exhibitors were showcasing products from the three types of protein alternatives, including plant based, fermented and cultivated proteins, providing sustainable and eco-friendly solutions to enhance food security. Switch Foods stood out by offering samples and sharing insightful information about their plant-based meat products, produced locally within the UAE. As a trailblazer in the MENA region, Switch Foods is not only producing high-quality plant-based meats but also championing a healthier dietary alternative aimed at creating a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future for our planet.

Additionally, Believer Meats, a global leader in the cultivated meat industry, showcased its cultivated protein approach to producing meat directly from animal cells. By utilising advanced cell cultivation technology, Believer Meats is able to create safe, nutritious, and sustainable meat products without the need for traditional animal farming, with their methods highlighting the potential for cultivated meat to transform food systems and contribute to a healthier planet.

Global Food Week will continue until October 23, providing a comprehensive platform, showcasing the latest innovations in the food industry. It serves as a unique opportunity to explore how modern science, technology, and changing consumer behaviours are reshaping the food ecosystem, from production to consumption.