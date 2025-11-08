403
Sudan Army Repels Massive Drone Attack Targeting Major Cities
(MENAFN) Sudan's military forces successfully intercepted a large-scale drone offensive targeting Omdurman, situated west of Khartoum, alongside the northern urban center of Atbara during the early hours of Friday, according to army officials.
Local residents in Omdurman reported to media that they heard heavy anti-aircraft fire after several drones attacked the city's northern districts before dawn.
Eyewitnesses in Atbara described parallel incidents, stating that drone swarms descended on the city approximately 3 am local time, triggering intensive artillery responses from military installations.
Casualty figures and infrastructure damage assessments remain undetermined, with both the army and the RSF withholding official statements on the aerial bombardments.
Sudan News outlet previously reported that Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) executed the predawn drone operations against the targeted zones.
The strikes materialized mere hours after the RSF publicly declared Thursday its acceptance of a humanitarian ceasefire framework proposed by the Quad alliance—comprising the US, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.
The RSF withheld specifics regarding ceasefire provisions or enforcement protocols, while the Quad nations and Sudanese military leadership offered no immediate response.
Sudanese government officials have repeatedly accused the RSF of orchestrating systematic drone campaigns against non-combatant zones throughout Khartoum and additional metropolitan areas, though the paramilitary organization has remained silent on these charges.
Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end. The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.
The protracted conflict continues devastating Sudan's civilian population, with peace negotiations consistently failing to produce tangible results despite sustained diplomatic pressure from regional and global powers.
