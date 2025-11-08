403
Trump Declares U.S. Boycott of G20 Summit in South Africa
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that no American representative will take part in the G20 Summit in South Africa, accusing the nation of “human rights abuses” directed toward the Afrikaner community.
Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump condemned South Africa for what he described as the “killing and slaughter” of Afrikaners — descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers — and the “illegal confiscation” of their agricultural lands and properties.
“It is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa,” Trump wrote.
“Afrikaners are being killed and slaughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated. No U.S. Government Official will attend as long as these Human Rights abuses continue.”
The president also expressed anticipation for hosting the 2026 G20 Summit in Miami, implying his desire to bring the international forum to the United States should he be in office at that time.
Trump’s comments emerged as the upcoming summit draws increasing global focus. South Africa is scheduled to host the gathering from November 22 to 23, as part of its rotating presidency among the world’s major economies.
