Smile Spa Camarillo Officially Opens Its Doors, Offering State-Of-The-Art Dental Care In Ventura County

Smile Spa Camarillo, a modern dental office led by Dr. Joelle Abed Elahad and Dr. Shawn Nguyen, is proud to announce that it has officially opened its doors at 400 W Ventura Blvd, Suite 240, in Camarillo, California. Conveniently located in the heart of Ventura County with easy access from Highway 101, the practice is now fully operational and welcoming patients from Camarillo and neighboring communities looking for patient-centered and tech-driven dental care.

Dr. Joelle Abed Elahad and Dr. Shawn Nguyen

Smile Spa Camarillo was established to provide patients with a modern integrated approach to dental care in a setting that supports both clinical efficiency and patient comfort. Dr. Joelle and Dr. Nguyen aim to meet a wide range of dental health needs while emphasizing clear communication, evidence-based treatment protocols, and a streamlined care experience, making even complex dental procedures approachable.

“We established Smile Spa Camarillo to provide patients with consistent, comprehensive care supported by modern dental technology,” said Dr. Joelle.“Our approach emphasizes clear communication, accurate diagnostics, and efficient treatment planning, so patients can feel confident that their care is both clinically sound and tailored to their individual needs.”

Dr. Joelle and Dr. Nguyen oversee Smile Spa Camarillo with a shared focus on clinical precision, modern technology, and individualized care. Together, they bring years of combined experience and advanced training across multiple areas of dentistry. Their approach emphasizes ongoing education, evidence-based practices, and a commitment to delivering consistent, patient-centered outcomes.

Comprehensive Services and Continuity of Care

Smile Spa Camarillo is equipped to provide a full spectrum of services ranging from general, cosmetic, surgical, and emergency dental services. This all-in-one approach reduces the need for external referrals and allows for consistent, streamlined care throughout the patient journey.

“By offering comprehensive services internally, we reduce delays and simplify the communication between doctor and patient,” explained Dr. Nguyen.“It's a more efficient, effective model that supports long-term outcomes and stronger patient relationships.”

With advanced tools like CBCT scanners and laser technology, the clinic supports more accurate diagnostics and minimally invasive treatment protocols. In addition to routine check-ups and cleanings, patients have access to restorative treatments like crowns and implants as well as specialized offerings such as TMD therapy, Botox for clenching and grinding, and even IV drip therapy.

Key features and offerings:



Modern Dental Technology: Features CBT imaging, digital X-rays, intraoral scanners, and soft-laser equipment to support accurate diagnostics and efficient treatment.

Comprehensive Service Offering: Includes preventive, restorative, cosmetic, surgical, implant, and emergency dental care.

Specialized Procedures: Offers services such as TMD management, Botox for bruxism, sedation options, laser-assisted treatments, and IV hydration support.

Multilingual Staff: Team members are proficient in English, Spanish, Arabic, Vietnamese, and Russian to accommodate a diverse patient population.

Emergency Availability: Provides weekend support for urgent dental needs outside of regular office hours. Patient-Centered Care: Clinic prioritizes patient comfort while maintaining a high standard of clinical care.

Accessible Dentistry Through Flexible Payment Options

In line with its commitment to inclusivity, Smile Spa Camarillo has adopted a patient-friendly approach to financial accessibility. It accepts most major dental insurance plans and offers flexible financing options for uninsured or underinsured patients. This allows for individuals and families to prioritize their oral health without undue financial stress.

“Our goal is to remove barriers to care, whether through language support, flexible scheduling, or financing. We want every patient to feel confident that high-quality dental care is within reach,” added Dr. Joelle.

To learn more about available services, treatment options, or to schedule an appointment, please visit or call 805-243-9588. The clinic is currently accepting new patients, and it is open from Monday to Friday for routine appointments and on weekends for emergencies.

About Smile Spa Camarillo

The Smile Spa Camarillo is a modern dental practice located at 400 W Ventura Blvd, Suite 240, in Camarillo, California. Under the leadership of Dr. Joelle Abed Elahad and Dr. Shawn Nguyen, the clinic offers a full range of general, cosmetic, restorative, surgical, and emergency dental services. The practice integrates advanced technology such as CBCT imaging, digital X-rays, and intraoral scanning to support accurate diagnostics and efficient treatment. With a multilingual team and a patient-centered approach, The Smile Spa Camarillo serves individuals and families throughout Ventura County in a professional, inclusive, and comfort-focused environment.



Media Contact

Company Name: Smile Spa Camarillo

Contact Person: Amin Nassiri

Contact Number: (310) 592-6293

Email: ...

Country: United States

Website:

Socials:

