City Unscripted Ranked 5Th Fastest-Growing Technology Company In The UK In The 2025 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50

City Unscripted, the travel technology company connecting travellers with local hosts in 85 cities worldwide, today announced that it ranked 5th in the 2025 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50, a ranking of the country's 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on percentage revenue growth over the past three years.

City Unscripted attributes its growth to a rising global demand for authentic, human-centred travel experiences that go beyond traditional tours to help people experience cities as if they already belong there.

“This recognition is a wonderful milestone for our team,” said Nick Whitfield, CEO of City Unscripted.“It shows that meaningful, personal travel experiences can scale – and that technology can bring connection back to how we explore cities.”

Kiren Asad, lead partner for the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 programme, said:“The exceptional growth showcased by this year's Fast 50 winners reaffirms the UK technology sector's dynamic resilience and innovative spirit. In an ever-evolving economic environment, these businesses have not merely adapted but have thrived, thanks to their strategic vision, pioneering talent, and relentless commitment to groundbreaking innovation.”

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 recognises the country's most innovative and fast-growing technology companies across industries including software, fintech, media tech, and clean energy. This year's winners collectively generated £2.41 billion in annual revenues in 2024/25 and recorded an average three-year growth rate of 1,905 per cent.

ABOUT CITY UNSCRIPTED

City Unscripted is a London-based travel tech company creating personalised, unscripted city experiences led by local hosts in over 100 destinations worldwide. Its platform combines technology with human insight to help travellers explore deeply and belong fully more information, visit .

ABOUT THE DELOITTE UK TECHNOLOGY FAST 50

The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 is one of the UK's foremost technology award programmes. Now in its 28th year, it is a ranking of the country's 50 fastest-growing technology companies, based on revenue growth over the last three years. The UK Fast 50 awards are a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship driven by leading intellectual property. For more information, visit .

ABOUT DELOITTE

