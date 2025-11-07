Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On Victory Day


(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, made a post on her official Instagram account on the occasion of Victory Day.

According to Azernews, the post reads: "Dear compatriots! I sincerely congratulate each of you on the fifth anniversary of the glorious Victory achieved in the Patriotic War! I thank our President, our brave soldiers and officers for celebrating today's holiday with pride as a heroic nation!

May God have mercy on all our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland! May the Almighty protect our people and our Motherland!"

AzerNews

