First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On Victory Day
According to Azernews, the post reads: "Dear compatriots! I sincerely congratulate each of you on the fifth anniversary of the glorious Victory achieved in the Patriotic War! I thank our President, our brave soldiers and officers for celebrating today's holiday with pride as a heroic nation!
May God have mercy on all our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland! May the Almighty protect our people and our Motherland!"
