First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On Victory Day

MENAFN - AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, made a post on her official Instagram account on the occasion of Victory Day.

According to Azernews, the post reads: "Dear compatriots! I sincerely congratulate each of you on the fifth anniversary of the glorious Victory achieved in the Patriotic War! I thank our President, our brave soldiers and officers for celebrating today's holiday with pride as a heroic nation!

May God have mercy on all our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland! May the Almighty protect our people and our Motherland!"