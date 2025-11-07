The Experience Maker Unveils Expert Guide As U.S. Flight Reductions Put Airline Customer Experience To The Test - Expert Commentary Available

US Flight Reductions Put Airline Customer Experience to the Test – Dan Gingiss on Earning and Keeping Customer Loyalty in a Crisis

CHICAGO, IL, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Experience Maker, LLC, a customer experience consultancy founded by CX expert Dan Gingiss, today released a new industry commentary and practical guide in response to the FAA's mandated 10% flight reduction across 40 major U.S. markets. The commentary outlines how airline customer service responses during this crisis are shaping public trust - and offers specific steps travelers can take to navigate disruptions.

As the FAA mandates a 10% reduction in flights across 40 major U.S. markets due to air traffic controller shortages, millions of travelers are bracing for cancellations and disruptions. But beyond the logistics lies the real test: how airlines respond to customers when it matters most.

Dan Gingiss, customer experience expert, international keynote speaker, and founder of The Experience Maker, says the current situation is not just about managing delays - it is about managing trust.

“Experience is the last competitive advantage. And in moments like these, empathy and clarity aren't soft skills – they're survival skills,” says Gingiss.

His latest article, US Flight Reductions and Customer Fallout: How Airlines Can Win or Lose in Crisis, analyzes how United, Delta, American, and Southwest responded to the FAA directive, revealing sharp contrasts in transparency, tone, and customer care.

Transparency over perfection – United's CEO-led messaging set the tone early and helped manage expectations.

Empathy matters – Delta and Southwest were operationally sound but emotionally flat.

Vague language fails – American's generic response risked undermining customer trust. Process beats panic – Calm, consistent communication reassures better than reactive damage control.

Gingiss also offers practical advice for affected passengers - including using mobile apps and social media direct messaging instead of call centers, acting fast on rebooking options, and booking refundable backup flights.

Airline customer experience during FAA-mandated flight reductions

What consumers can do to protect themselves in case of flight disruptions

Brand trust in crisis situations Best practices in CX communication and recovery



Read the full article: US Flight Reductions and Customer Fallout: How Airlines Can Win or Lose in Crisis

The Experience Maker, LLC is the organization behind global customer experience (CX) expert Dan Gingiss. The company provides training services such as keynote speaking, hands-on workshops, and virtual webinars, plus bespoke CX advisory services. Dan Gingiss is an international keynote speaker and customer experience expert with a dynamic and engaging speaking style that has captivated hundreds of audiences around the globe. Believing that a remarkable customer experience is the ultimate competitive advantage, Dan shares insights from his 20-year professional career that included leadership positions at McDonald's, Discover, and Humana. Dan is the author of "Becoming The Experience Maker: Turn Everyday Interactions Into Remarkable Customer Experiences."

