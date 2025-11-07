Pixalate Releases Q3 2025 EMEA Invalid Traffic (IVT) & Ad Fraud Benchmarks: Germany Most At Risk On CTV (37%)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Pixalate's research into invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) in programmatic advertising across key EMEA countries, the United Kingdom (UK) had the lowest IVT rate (16%) on desktop and mobile web LONDON, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q3 2025 Invalid Traffic (IVT) & Ad Fraud Benchmark Reports for the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. The reports analyze the invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) rates for programmatic advertising on desktop and mobile websites, mobile apps, and Connected TV (CTV) in the United Kingdom (UK ) and Germany.

In addition to the Q3 2025 Invalid Traffic (IVT) & Ad Fraud Benchmark Reports for the United Kingdom (UK ) and Germany, Pixalate released IVT benchmarks for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Japan, Singapore, India, and a Global report.

IVT Benchmarks in Programmatic Advertising in EMEA

Device UK Germany Desktop and Mobile Web 16% 17% Mobile App 17% 21% CTV 22% 37%

The global IVT rates for web traffic were 21%, for mobile app traffic 33%, and for CTV traffic 19%.

To compile this research, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 106 billion global programmatic advertising impressions in Q3 2025. The report benchmarks IVT and ad fraud across these devices and platforms by various criteria, including country, device type, app category, and app-ads files. Pixalate's datasets - used exclusively to derive these insights - consist predominantly of buy-side open auction programmatic traffic sources.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).

