Quiet Listings Launches To Give Buyers Early Access To Off-Market And Pre-Market Properties

The platform brings together off-market and pre-market listings from major agencies to provide early access to properties that are typically sold privately or prior to public advertising.

By centralising these off-market properties, Quiet Listings aims to increase transparency in a part of the market that has traditionally been fragmented and difficult to access.

"Many properties in Australia change hands without ever reaching mainstream websites, notably in Sydney, and increasingly throughout capital cities," Quiet Listings founder, Andrew McLeod said. "Our site is designed to bring those opportunities together in one place, allowing buyers to find those hidden listings earlier."

The site's database is continually updated, and users can filter by location, property type and price to discover homes not yet visible elsewhere.

With off-market transactions becoming an increasingly significant segment of Australia's housing market, Quiet Listings aims to bridge the gap between private sales and public advertising, ensuring that both agents and buyers benefit from earlier exposure and better-informed decisions.

