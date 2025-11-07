Voyanto Joins GNEX ACOTUR 2025 As Gold Sponsor

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Voyanto joins GNEX-ACOTUR 2025 as a Gold Sponsor, supporting innovation and collaboration in Latin America's vacation ownership and hospitality sectors."Luxury travel innovator to showcase exclusive member experiences at premier Latin American vacation ownership conference

Orlando, Fla. - November 7, 2025 - The Association of Vacation and Tourism Complexes (ACOTUR) and Perspective Group today announced that Voyanto has joined as a Gold Sponsor of the GNEX-ACOTUR 2025 Conference, taking place November 18-20 at the Kempinski Hotel in Cancún, Mexico. GNEX, short for Global Networking Experience, is a series of executive-level events designed to foster innovation, connection, and growth in the vacation ownership and hospitality sectors.

Voyanto redefines luxury travel by crafting exclusive, world-class experiences that exceed expectations. With decades of experience in the resort and hospitality sectors, Voyanto delivers curated journeys to premier destinations designed to inspire, connect, and delight.

“At Voyanto, we don't just provide vacations, we craft unforgettable experiences,” said Israel González of Voyanto.“Every journey is designed to delight our members and leave a lasting impression. GNEX-ACOTUR is the perfect space to connect with companies that value excellence, trust, and customer satisfaction.”

With a member-first approach, Voyanto empowers resorts and partners to enrich the ownership journey through personalized service and remarkable travel memories.

As part of the GNEX Conference series, GNEX-ACOTUR 2025 will bring together top executives from Mexico and international markets to explore new opportunities, share insights, and build meaningful partnerships. While ACOTUR members receive preferential rates, the event is open to all companies looking to expand their reach in Latin America.

“Voyanto brings a fresh approach to luxury travel, combining curated experiences with exceptional value,” said Paul Mattimoe, President and CEO of Perspective Group.“Their commitment to quality and member satisfaction aligns perfectly with the collaborative spirit of GNEX-ACOTUR, and we're happy to welcome them as a Gold Sponsor.”

With innovative supporters like Voyanto, GNEX-ACOTUR 2025 will deliver a dynamic agenda of high-impact networking, actionable insights, and industry-shaping conversations, making it a standout event for companies operating in and expanding across Latin America.

About Voyanto

Voyanto is redefining luxury travel by delivering exclusive, world-class experiences that exceed every expectation. With decades of expertise in the travel, resort, and hospitality sectors, Voyanto crafts curated journeys that transform dream vacations into tangible, unforgettable adventures. Members enjoy access to premier destinations, accommodations, and personalized packages, all backed by the company's industry-leading 200% Promise Guarantee for ultimate peace of mind. Voyanto's mission is to enrich lives by creating exceptional travel experiences that inspire joy, connection, and lifelong memories with loved ones. Upholding values of excellence in service, trust and integrity, member satisfaction, and empowering connections, Voyanto offers more than just vacations, it delivers moments that matter. For more information, visit .

About ACOTUR

​ACOTUR (Asociación de Complejos Vacacionales y Turísticos, A.C.) is a nonprofit organization based in Cancún, Quintana Roo, dedicated to representing and supporting the vacation club and timeshare industry in southeastern Mexico. Founded in 2018, ACOTUR comprises over 50 member companies, encompassing more than 100 hotels and 45,000 rooms. The association focuses on promoting inclusion, responsible representation, transparent communication, and networking among its members and industry stakeholders. Under the leadership of its current president, Claudia Villuendas, ACOTUR aims to strengthen the sector by fostering collaboration with local and state authorities and enhancing professional development opportunities for industry personnel.

About GNEX Conference

With a new destination every year, a heavy focus on networking, high-quality events, and innovative format, GNEX Conferences attract senior-level executives from more than 100+ companies across the globe. The conference series brings together a unique mix of attendees from traditionally separated segments of the hospitality industry, enabling you to network with companies that specialize in Hotels, Vacation Ownership, Resort Real Estate, Vacation Rentals, OTAs, Travel Agencies & Travel Clubs, plus all the vendors that supply them, including Resort Management, Sales & Marketing, Legal & Financial, Construction & Renovation, Technology, HR & Training and more.