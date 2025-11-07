India's Forex Reserves Drop USD 5.62 Bn To USD 689.73 Bn
Mumbai ~ India's forex reserves dropped USD 5.623 billion to USD 689.733 billion for the week ended October 31, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
The overall reserves had declined by USD 6.925 billion to USD 695.355 billion.
For the week ended October 31, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 1.957 billion to USD 564.591 billion, the data released on Friday showed.ADVERTISEMENT
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
The value of the gold reserves declined by USD 3.81 billion to USD 101.726 billion during the week, the RBI said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment