Azerbaijan And NATO Overview Fruitful And Successful Development Of Partnership (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The fruitful and successful development of partnership was discussed between Azerbaijan and NATO, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan – Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

The discussion was held during meeting of Hajiyev with permanent representatives of NATO member states visiting Azerbaijan.

The parties also exchanged views on regional security issues and advancing Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda.

To recall, Azerbaijan formally commenced cooperation with NATO on May 4, 1994, by joining the Partnership for Peace (PfP) program. The PfP program established a framework for practical bilateral cooperation, enabling Azerbaijan to actively engage in Euro-Atlantic security and partake in diverse collaborative actions and reform initiatives.