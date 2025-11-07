Azerbaijan And NATO Overview Fruitful And Successful Development Of Partnership (PHOTO)
The discussion was held during meeting of Hajiyev with permanent representatives of NATO member states visiting Azerbaijan.
The parties also exchanged views on regional security issues and advancing Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda.
To recall, Azerbaijan formally commenced cooperation with NATO on May 4, 1994, by joining the Partnership for Peace (PfP) program. The PfP program established a framework for practical bilateral cooperation, enabling Azerbaijan to actively engage in Euro-Atlantic security and partake in diverse collaborative actions and reform initiatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment