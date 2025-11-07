Integrating Domestic And International Departure Passenger Flows Could Save Millions And Streamline Travel

06 November 2025 (Istanbul) - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released a study showing substantial cost savings, operational efficiencies, passenger experience, and sustainability gains can be made by using biometric digital ID technology to manage the segregation of international and domestic departing passengers at airports where they are currently separated by physical barriers.

The Domestic and International Passenger Integration Program (DIPIP) report (pdf) was a joint effort with AtkinsRalisan engineering services and project management company.

'Regulatory requirements and technology limitations have meant that domestic and international departure passenger flows need to be physically separated at many airports. That's no longer the case. Digital ID powered by biometrics can achieve the needed segregation without creating a physically separated flow with duplicated facilities which is inefficient and costly. The study shows that segregating passengers with digital ID will lead to a better travel experience for travelers, reduce costs for airports and airlines, and maintain security and border control requirements. It's a compelling case for a much-needed modernization,' said Nick Careen, IATA's Senior Vice President for Operations, Safety and Security.

'The publication of this report is key in understanding how the concepts of digital identity and use of biometrics can play a significant role in improving passenger experience and creating substantial cost savings which will have benefits across the aviation sector. We have a strong working relationship with IATA and were delighted to work on this study, drawing on our own broad experience of integrating biometrics into the passenger journey,' said Gareth Vest, UK&I Aviation Market Director at AtkinsRalis.

Key Benefits

The study quantified the following benefits from segregating departing passengers with biometric enabled digital ID:



Improved Passenger Experience: Removing physical barriers between domestic and international departure flows will improve passenger satisfaction with simplified journeys and shorter processing times. Minimum connection times, for example, could be reduced by nearly 20% with the efficiencies gained.

Cost Savings: Shared facilities eliminate duplication in infrastructure, utilities, and staffing, reducing maintenance, operating, and construction costs for airports, airlines, and ground handlers. Case studies at major international airport identified up to a 11% reduction in airport staff costs, while a ground handing company estimated a USD5.3M annual saving at another leading airport.

More Efficient Use of Airport Infrastructure: Enabling departing passenger flows to use the same physical space allows airports to serve more passengers within existing terminal footprints, optimizing use of space and the services within it.

Sustainability Benefits: Consolidation reduces energy use and construction-related emissions. Operational Flexibility: Shared facilities allow airports, airlines, and ground handlers to better manage fluctuating passenger volumes and deploy resources where needed. This is particularly important given that international and domestic departures often concentrate at different times during the day.

'The savings quickly add up. A medium-sized airport serving 10 million passengers annually could save up to $80 million of future capital expenditure and considerable annual operational savings through the removal of duplicate facilities and improved operational flexibility, while reducing its annual carbon footprint by 18,000 tonnes-the equivalent of removing 4,000 cars from the road for a year. The case for change is clear. Managing departing passengers with digital ID instead of physical barriers delivers efficiency, emission reductions, and a smoother experience for travelers,' said Careen.

Regulatory Considerations for Implementation Implementation of DIPIP can begin within existing regulatory frameworks. Early phases, such as shared terminal areas and biometric identity verification, can proceed without major regulatory changes, provided close coordination among airports, airlines, and border authorities is maintained.

DIPIP outlines three stages of implementation-Baseline, Integrated, and End-State-offering a practical roadmap for adoption. The End-State envisions a fully digital process where travelers complete identity and travel checks remotely, creating a seamless, secure travel experience from home to gate.

'Collaboration is essential to unlocking the benefits of integrated passenger flows. Airports, airlines, and governments each have a role to play. By working together within existing frameworks and progressively modernizing them we can deliver seamless, secure, and efficient travel for passengers while maintaining the highest standards of safety and compliance,' said Careen.

Thursday, November 6, 2025

