Armaf Beaut Brings Accessible Luxury Makeup To The Region

UAE-born Armaf Beaut launched skin-enhancing, inclusive makeup at Beautyworld ME

Armaf Beaut, the makeup division born from the legacy of Armaf and Sterling Group, recently unveiled at Beautyworld Middle East in Dubai as it accelerated regional expansion and introduced its skin-enhancing, inclusive product range.

The global cosmetics market was estimated at roughly USD 296 billion in 2023, with forecasts projecting continued growth through 2030. Armaf Beaut has established its presence in the affordable luxury market with skincare-infused makeup, offering premium formulations at attainable prices.

Key hero products include the Hydra Max Serum primer, Skin Tint with SPF 30, Matte Max Foundation (SPF 20), Master Stroke Mascara, Glide It Eye Liner, Crme Touch Liquid Matte Lipstick and Breathable Nail Enamel. These SKUs reflect the brand's strategy of merging skincare and makeup performance for everyday wear.

“At Armaf Beaut, we believe beauty is about feeling confident, expressing yourself, and celebrating who you are,” said Sunita Menezes, Business Director, Armaf Beaut.

“Our goal is to give real value, with luxurious products, beautiful packaging, and prices that everyone can enjoy. Armaf Beaut is empowering people to show their unique beauty. Be You. Always.” she added.

The Middle East and GCC markets are experiencing accelerated demand for skincare-led and inclusive beauty products; recent industry studies place the GCC cosmetics market in the multibillion-dollar range and forecast steady growth over the next decade. Rising demand for skincare-driven and inclusive beauty is reshaping the GCC market, now valued in the multibillion-dollar range and set for steady growth in the decade ahead. These trends underscore strong regional appetite for innovation that blends efficacy with accessibility; the space Armaf Beaut aims to occupy.

With an established footprint across Africa and Asia, Armaf Beaut is making its GCC debut through a phygital retail strategy that bridges immersive in-store experiences with impactful digital campaigns, influencer collaborations, and e-commerce initiatives to connect with diverse beauty audiences. The brand also has its sights set on the US and Western markets, with expansion plans slated for 2026.

Marking this milestone, Armaf Beaut unveiled its Radiant Silk Foundation and Serum in grand style, alongside a vibrant lineup of new products - Jelly Pop Lip Tint, Baked Blushes, Face Palette, Brow Boss Eyebrow Gel, and Game On One Stroke Kajal. Each product is vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free, underscoring the brand's commitment to clean, conscious beauty.

Armaf Beaut is now available across retail locations such as Watsons, Chemist Warehouse, Gold Apple, Essenzi, Lifestyle, Lulu Hypermarket, and online at Amazon and Noon.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 804 times

PR Category: Beauty & Cosmetics

Posted on: Friday, November 7, 2025 10:24:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: That Fresh Brow Feeling with Benefit Cosmetics!