Kevel and Skai Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Retail Media Access for Global Advertisers

Skai, the leading omnichannel advertising platform for commerce media, and Kevel, creator of The Retail Media Cloud, today announced a strategic partnership to give advertisers expanded access to high-growth retail media networks. With Skai and Kevel's strong API-based approach, this partnership will enable retailers to seamlessly scale their monetization strategies with transparent control over demand sources and performance.

This partnership ensures advertisers can continue reaching valuable audiences across the retail landscape through a single, integrated platform. Combining Skai's omnichannel intelligence with Kevel's customizable ad infrastructure will deliver better margin control for retailers and give brands and agencies better access to premium retail media inventory that was previously fragmented or difficult to scale.



The partnership marks a significant milestone in retail media's evolution, as retailers shift from legacy solutions to more flexible platforms, like Kevel, that offer greater control over margins and enhanced capabilities. Now, through Skai's direct integration with Kevel-powered retailers, advertisers gain even more: advanced optimization, unified reporting, cross-network measurement, and connected intelligence across channels – all within a single platform. Together, Skai and Kevel are lowering the barriers to retail media and accelerating growth across the entire ecosystem.



Key Benefits for Advertisers:



Expanded Global Reach: Reach new, high-value audiences as premium retailers migrating from legacy retail media providers to Kevel's Retail Media Cloud, with seamless access, optimization and measurement through Skai.

Unified Platform: Manage Kevel-powered networks through Skai, centralizing all retail media campaigns and data alongside all other omnichannel investments

Early Advantage: Be among the first to activate on Kevel's retailers, gaining competitive advantage and performance insights ahead of the broader market.

Enhanced Performance: Leverage Skai's AI-powered optimization and Kevel's audience segmentation capabilities to drive better campaign results across the retail ecosystem. Maximize Time to Market: Capitalize on seamless partner integrations for fast activation and quick-start API design for plug-and-play deployment.

The Skai-Kevel integration is now available to Kevel and Skai customers with plans to integrate additional retailers throughout 2025 and 2026. With API woven into the DNA of both companies, this partnership brings transparency and control together in one strategic solution. It also marks the first phase of Kevel's extended demand offering, paving the way for smarter, more efficient, and performance-led retail media programs.



About Kevel

Kevel's Retail Media Cloud is a pioneering advertising technology platform designed to enable retailers and marketplaces to create proprietary retail media networks that drive exceptional results for both media networks and their advertisers. By leveraging Kevel's robust suite of API-driven tools – Ad Server, Audience, and Console – leading retailers, ecommerce and marketplaces can easily manage, monetize, and personalize their ad inventory to maximize revenue potential.

With advanced AI capabilities such as predictive segmentation, custom relevancy, and yield forecasting, Kevel empowers brands like Chewy, The Home Depot, Paypal, Carwow, Sonae and Dollar General to differentiate their offerings, enhance advertiser retention, and deliver customized, scalable ad solutions. Discover the power of customization and performance at .



About Skai

Skai is the leading omnichannel advertising platform for commerce media, combining advanced digital marketing capabilities with commerce insights and operations to drive growth for brands and agencies. Powered by unified data and proprietary GenAI, Skai delivers full-funnel media planning, optimization, and measurement, plus insights and automation that help brands improve digital shelf performance, retail execution, and revenue recovery. This integrated approach can help users increase sales and market share across media and commerce touchpoints.

Trusted by over 8,000 brands and agencies, including PepsiCo, Sanofi, and Estée Lauder, Skai integrates with 300+ publishers and retail media networks such as Amazon Ads, Walmart Connect, Criteo, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and TikTok. Headquartered in San Francisco with nine international offices, Skai empowers brands to connect media and commerce for measurable growth and efficiency. Visit skai for more information.

