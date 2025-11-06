Varun Dhawan's Low Budget Highest Grossing Movies Check Here

Varun Dhawan's look from the movie Border 2 has been revealed. His soldier look is being loved by fans. This film by director Anurag Singh will be released in theaters on January 23, 2026

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan's film Main Tera Hero was released in 2014. The comedy's budget was 29 crores, and it grossed 78 crores. Ileana D'Cruz was the lead actress.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania came out in 2014. Director Shashank Khaitan's film had a budget of 33 crores and earned 119.58 crores.

Released in 2015, Varun Dhawan's film Badlapur was directed by Sriram Raghavan. Starring Yami Gautam and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the movie's budget was 16 crores and it grossed 103 crores.

Alia Bhatt was the lead in Varun Dhawan's 2017 film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film's budget was 39 crores, and it grossed 200.45 crores.

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's film Sui Dhaaga was released in 2018. Directed by Sharat Katariya, this movie had a budget of 48 crores and earned 125.09 crores.

Varun Dhawan's look from the film Border is out. Directed by Anurag Singh, the story is by Nidhi Dutta. Producers are Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The movie's budget is 350 crores.

Sunny Deol leads the cast of Border 2. He's joined by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, and others in lead roles.