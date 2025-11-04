The State Of Media In Jordan: Loss Of Presence And Influence

MENAFN - Amman Net) Traditional newsrooms and online news sites in Jordan are currently facing significant challenges and radical shifts in the media landscape, ranging from changing journalistic content formats and declining advertising revenue to increasing restrictions on press freedom and access to information. Journalists also face challenges in keeping pace with rapid technological advancements and acquiring the skills necessary to remain in the profession.

“Everything is changing, and even the forms of media are changing,” explains Nadine Al-Nimri, a former journalist at Al-Ghad newspaper. Media development is witnessing a complete change, even in the tools used to convey the news, starting from the method of writing and newsrooms to the method of publishing or presenting journalistic material.

According to the authority The Ministry of Information, responsible for regulating the print, broadcast, and online media sectors, currently oversees 19 print newspapers in Jordan (11 daily, 7 weekly, and 1 quarterly), 19 satellite channels, 41 radio stations, and 138 websites. These are in addition to the three official media institutions: Jordan Television, Jordan Radio, and the Petra News Agency.

These institutions are divided in ownership between private and community/governmental entities (including those owned by the armed forces, the General Security Directorate, and universities). Nevertheless, they share the common reality of a declining presence, and consequently influence, increasingly in favor of social media. This decline can be explained by a combination of interconnected factors, some of which reinforce each other. These include primarily political factors related to freedoms, as well as economic and professional factors.

Privacy of social media presence

The increasing reliance on social media for news and information is a continuous global trend that spares virtually no country. However, it remains noteworthy, firstly, that this reliance has taken a significantly accelerated upward trajectory in Jordan.

According to a public opinion poll conducted in August 2025, social media was the primary source of information for 63% of Jordanians regarding local affairs. This represents a significant increase compared to the previous period, when this percentage ranged between 46% and 50%.

Even at the regional Arab level, Jordanians have been among the Arab peoples most reliant on social media for news for years; they ranked highest in October 2019, according to the barometer. The Arab world ranked third with 47% (behind Kuwait at 64% and Palestine at 57%), compared to 36% across the region as a whole.

On the other hand, a very large gap appears in this context between social media and traditional media. With the exception of television stations, which come in second place, albeit by a wide margin compared to social media, other traditional media, especially radio stations, newspapers and magazines, are noticeably falling to the bottom of the ladder of news sources, both for citizens in general and for those known as "opinion leaders".

Sources of local news for Jordanians during normal times

(Opinion leaders and the national sample)

Source: Jordan Media Institute, Index trust By means Media Jordanian, 2022.

Sources of information for Jordanians during emergencies, crises, and disasters

(Opinion leaders and the national sample)

Source: Jordan Media Institute, Index trust By means Media Jordanian, 2022.

Between the digital revolution and the crises of independence and professionalism

Perhaps the most obvious factor explaining the decline of traditional Jordanian media is the digital revolution, especially given Jordan's high internet access and widespread smartphone use . spread Internet access in the Kingdom is around 92.5%, with more than 9.5 million mobile phone subscriptions, or more than 82% of the population.

However, the decline in the presence of online news sites, whether independent or affiliated with traditional media outlets such as radio and newspapers, is striking. The average reliance on them as a news source is less than 6%. This points to other factors contributing to the decline in the presence and influence of traditional media, primarily their weakened independence and declining professional standards.

Erosion of independence in the face of the government

Despite Jordan resuming democratic life since 1989, which led, among other things, to the return of parliamentary elections and political parties, and the abolition of martial law, this has not been reflected in the consolidation of press freedoms.

With the exception of what can be described as the " period" prosperous For the press The Jordanian press, between 1993 and 1997, which witnessed the emergence of "private newspapers in abundance" and their coverage of "sensitive topics that government newspapers tried to avoid," has seen its ranking fluctuate since 2002. Jorda is ranked between "difficult" and "dangerous" in the Reporters Without Borders Press Freedom Index, representing the lowest rungs of the index.

and these seem to have increased recently. For example, it has been revealed that 16 Jordanian journalists and media professionals were targeted by a program The Pegasus spyware program operated between 2020 and 2023. More importantly, the Cybercrime Law was passed in August 2023, which increased penalties for crimes already covered by other laws (the Penal Code) and used vague and ambiguous language. Thus, within a year of its enactment, [a number of] individuals were convicted [ of [unspecified offenses/crimes]. four Journalists under this law.

But in contrast to those restrictions and threats, there are economic and professional factors that lead to what can be considered a "voluntary surrender" of independence, particularly evident in:

Officially, Jordan has only three government-owned media outlets: Jordan Television, Jordan Radio, and the Petra News Agency. However, a significant number of what are classified as "community" media outlets receive funding from, or are affiliated with, state-funded institutions, including Al-Mamlaka TV and stations and radio stations owned by the armed forces, public security, and universities.

Even with regard to daily newspapers, the Social Security Corporation owns a stake. Influential from shares all from newspaper Al-Rai (55%) and Al-Dustour (33%), which, along with Al-Ghad, are the three major daily newspapers in Jordan. Furthermore, there is competition for government advertising, particularly among daily newspapers; Al-Rai and Al-Dustour have been suffering from a severe financial crisis for years. This advertising is ultimately a tool to support from Government, and submission At the same time, she has it.

soft containment

Despite the presence of a journalist one only imprisoned in Jordan Currently, however, this is mainly due to the self-censorship that journalists practice on themselves, so that they do not put themselves in danger, whether through legal prosecution or even losing their jobs.

At the same time, fear is not the only motivation for adhering to an editorial line favorable to the government and other official institutions. The influence of so-called "soft containment" also plays a role, which means controlling journalists and media outlets through financial grants and gifts, facilitating services and procedures within official institutions, appointing them to government or semi-government positions, regularly inviting them to important official meetings and accompanying officials on trips, providing easy access to information, and offering customs exemptions, free medical treatment, or free education.

According to the most recent available survey on this topic, dating back to 2012, 82% of journalists expressed their belief that "governments employ co-optation tactics to control the media." Meanwhile, 42% of opinion leaders reported having been "subjected to attempts at co-optation." Financial incentives were identified as "the most common co-optation tactic used by governments to control journalists."

Consequently, it seems understandable that public opinion varies regarding the extent to which local media outlets enjoy the necessary freedom to express diverse viewpoints, particularly political ones, though this opinion remains almost consistently low. Similarly, the majority considers... A large percentage, reaching 68.2%, states that "Jordanian media outlets express the government's point of view," and that these institutions (66.1%) "avoid or ignore covering certain issues or topics."

The silent dominance of the private sector When discussing the independence of Jordanian media, the focus is often on the overreach of the government, security services, and other official institutions. However, in addition to this governmental/official overreach, which takes the form of intimidation or control, there is a similar, "private" overreach practiced by advertisers, particularly large corporations. With media outlets increasingly competing to attract advertising that is increasingly turning to social media, it has become expected that major advertisers will generally be appeased. It can be said that most of what is published about large companies and their counterparts under the guise of "news" and "reports" is in fact press releases issued by those companies, or materials that have been approved from the outset by their public relations department.

Media share of the Jordanian advertising market

(One million dollars)

Source: Wresearch6

In this context, one can cite a report on " coverage " means Media Jordanian For elections Council Parliamentary Eighth Ten 2016 ", which He pointed to the "blurring of paid advertising with journalistic and news content" as "one of the most widespread professional and ethical violations, particularly in some television stations and websites." The report also stated that "some media outlets resorted to entering into advertising contracts that guaranteed candidates who placed paid advertisements preferential media coverage." Furthermore, there was a "link between the publication of news about candidates and coverage of their activities, on the one hand, and paid advertising, on the other, in some websites and daily newspapers. A candidate who places advertisements on a website will have that website publish promotional material for the candidate in the form of news articles."

In addition to the above, businessmen occupied Rank The first among "non-governmental" entities that "practice soft containment methods on journalists", with a percentage of 69%.

Weak talent development and training “Journalism is one of the most difficult sectors to enter and even more difficult to sustain,” says journalist Nadine Al-Nimri, who worked for many years at two of Jordan's leading daily newspapers before joining an international organization. For years, Jordanian media has suffered from a crisis related to the availability, support, and retention of talented journalists. Jordan has witnessed significant quantitative expansion in recent years. teaching Media studies are offered in public and private universities. However, this expansion has come at the expense of quality, due to a shortage of specialized academics, on the one hand, and more importantly, the separation of academic education from practical application, due to the "weakness of the professional aspect and applied knowledge of these teachers". At the same time, the financial crisis, as well as the lack of vision and interest, make the training provided after engaging in journalistic work weak and of limited impact. Thus, the first training Al-Nimri received, as she recalls, was "a year and a half or two years" after she first entered the field of journalism. Before that, she relied on "self-education and asking colleagues who were older and more experienced than me about how to write journalistic material." And in In 2016, 27.5% of Jordanian journalists felt that "there is no clear commitment from (the editorial board/management) to the sustainability and development of training." Meanwhile, 35.1% believed that "media training in Jordan does not keep pace with technology and modernization," in addition to 28.4% who felt that it "does not take into account the professional development of the Jordanian media community," and 22.3% who felt that it "does not meet the needs and requirements of journalists."

The displacement and depletion of journalists The economic crisis that media institutions are suffering from leads to a lack of job security and satisfaction, and consequently wastes the already scarce talents in the Jordanian media sector in multiple ways. One of the most prominent of these problems is the inability of journalists to dedicate themselves to a single job, which inevitably affects the quality of their work. A survey revealed that "44% of the Jordanian media community work more than one media job, i.e., they are multi-employed, and work for more than one institution in order to meet their financial needs." Moreover, many journalists, especially those with advanced skills, may resort to leaving sector Media Local Finally, to join the private sector, civil society institutions, or international organizations, as public relations or advocacy officers, just as happened with Al-Nimri. Despite her emphasis on what journalistic work added to her, and the societal impact that her work and other colleagues had, she simultaneously faced the question of "career advancement and acquiring more skills" that newspapers were no longer able to provide, for several reasons, some of which were administrative, as well as financial. In addition to the above, there is a relatively new trend of journalists turning to what is called the“journalist-influencer”, especially since Jordan is one of the Arab countries distinguished by the spread of the phenomenon of influencers in general. However, a survey shows He observed that 38.7% of Jordanians trust news related to public affairs that comes from influencers and activists on social media, compared to 52.8% who trust journalists and media professionals.

The future: reform or buying time?

Despite the political and economic factors that play a crucial role in weakening the presence and influence of Jordanian media on the public, there are also subjective professional factors that exacerbate the crisis of this media, including the weak role of the Journalists Syndicate in terms of training and protection.

It seems clear that the union's role is focused on increasing government support for the media, thereby deepening the relationship of dependency between them. It should be noted that 66.4% of journalists They were may They crossed on non Their satisfaction on performance The union, as 81% considered it Subject to control the government degree large (39%) or Average (42%).

In addition, there has been recent work to try to resolve the union's financial crisis at the expense of websites, through activation Article (43) of order Interior The union stipulates that the latter shall receive an amount of one thousand dinars annually from these sites, similar to other media institutions.

The Jordanian media landscape remains full of challenges, as Al-Nimri says:“Journalistic work is one of the sectors that is very difficult to enter and very difficult to continue in.”

This report is produced by Wishbox Media in collaboration with the Qareeb program, which is implemented by the French Agency for Media Development (CFI) and funded by the French Development Agency (AFD).