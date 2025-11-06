NXN Enhances Visitor Experience At Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 With On-Site Shipping Services

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The National Network for Logistics (NXN), operating under 7X umbrella, is enriching the visitor experience at the Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 by offering convenient on-site shipping services that enable attendees to effortlessly send their book purchases to destinations across the UAE and abroad.

Stationed at Booth U2 at the Fair, hosted by the Sharjah Book Authority at Expo Centre Sharjah till November 16, 2025, NXN is providing smooth, reliable, and cost-effective logistics support with special discounts and competitive shipping rates.

Apart from its core services, NXN's booth features a stamp corner that showcases the significance of stamps in documenting the UAE's milestones and ongoing development. This addition celebrates the role of stamps as an integral part of the country's heritage.

NXN's participation in this cultural event underscores its dedication to community engagement and aligns with the 'Year of Community' initiative, which promotes responsibility, participation, and social cohesion. By delivering practical solutions that make everyday life easier and support vital sectors such as culture and knowledge, which are the key drivers of national progress, NXN continues to contribute to the empowerment of society.

As one of 7X's key strategic initiatives, NXN manages an extensive provider-neutral network of branches and drop-off/pick-up locations across all emirates. Its integrated logistics and retail ecosystem comprises dark stores, smart lockers, and micro-fulfilment centres, seamlessly linking individuals, businesses, and eCommerce platforms through a hybrid physical-digital framework, strengthening the competitiveness of the national economy.