Knapsack Creative And ADD Joy Of Life Coaching Come Together To Empower ADHD Communities With A Clear, Action-First Consulting Website

Knapsack Creative Co., a Squarespace-focused web design and SEO agency for small business owners with a strong speciality with consultants and coaches, announced the relaunch of ADD Joy of Life Coaching, a strength-based practice dedicated to empowering adults and teens with ADHD through customized support, education, and advocacy.

The collaboration aligns with Knapsack Creative's consulting-focused work and ties into its curated showcase,“Best Consulting Websites,” which highlights high-performing, conversion-oriented sites for advisors, coaches, and service-based firms.

A website built for real-world ADHD support

Led by Cheryl Gigler, Certified Coach, Certified Educator, Speaker, and ADHD Skills Trainer with 15 years of experience, ADD Joy of Life Coaching helps clients“Unlock Your Superpowers” with simple, proven skills designed to work with each person's unique brain. The new site centers on clarity and action, featuring:



Book Free Consultation access for a no-cost 30-45 minute introductory session.

Custom 1:1 coaching plans with strength-based solutions, action items, and accountability.

Ongoing partnership options, including availability 24/7 via phone or text for mini sessions and check-ins. Helpful resources, including blog articles and a free Time Management Guide download.

The content directly addresses common ADHD challenges, difficulty starting or finishing tasks, distractions, deadlines, organization, motivation, and restful sleep, while emphasizing practical steps to find focus, build confidence, and thrive.

Consulting websites that convert: StoryBrand with SEO

Knapsack Creative applied its consulting-site playbook: StoryBrand messaging plus SEO-friendly structure on Squarespace, to present a clear value proposition, credible about section, defined services, social proof elements, and strong calls-to-action. This approach reflects guidance shared in Knapsack's consulting website hub, which outlines what high-converting consulting websites should include to attract qualified leads and build trust.

Part of a broader consulting portfolio

ADD Joy of Life Coaching joins recent consulting-site launches featured by Knapsack Creative, alongside organizations listed in its public showcase. Knapsack's team focuses on websites and SEO for consultants and coaches, helping service-based firms present a clear offer, demonstrate credibility, and guide visitors toward discovery calls and next steps. According to the firm's consulting page, Knapsack has designed over 500 consulting firm websites.

About ADD Joy of Life Coaching

ADD Joy of Life Coaching, LLC is a strength-based company dedicated to empowering adults and teens with ADHD through one-on-one customized support, ADHD education, and advocacy. The practice offers complimentary introductory coaching sessions, tailored coaching plans, ongoing partnership options, and practical resources to help clients manage daily life with ADHD.

Learn more at .

About Knapsack Creative

Knapsack Creative designs Squarespace websites and SEO for consultants, coaches, and service-based businesses. Its consulting hub outlines best practices for high-converting sites and showcases recent work, noting that the team has designed over 500 consulting firm websites.

Explore Best Consulting Websites at .