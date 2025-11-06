New Book Published For Hopeful Adoptive Parents: Guided Journal Empowers Prospective Adoptive Parents Through Emotional Journey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Guided journal for prospective adoptive parents offers emotional support and insights, authored by Palmetto Publishing, to navigate the adoption journey with hope.

Charleston, SC, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Living Through the Journey is a guided journal designed specifically for prospective adoptive parents navigating the emotional highs and lows of the adoption process. This journal serves as both a source of encouragement and education, providing a grounded space for reflection, processing, and personal growth while waiting to expand your family. With thoughtful prompts and practical insights, Living Through the Journey helps parents-to-be stay emotionally present and informed. Whether you are just beginning your journey or are in the midst of a long wait, this journal is a steadfast companion, supporting your heart, mind, and hope every step of the way.



Living Through the Journey invites you to explore your feelings and aspirations through engaging prompts that spark introspection. Imagine filling the pages with your hopes, fears, and dreams, creating a tapestry of your unique adoption story. Each section is thoughtfully crafted to remind you of what is within your control, fostering empowerment during uncertain times.



Key features of Living Through the Journey include:

- Thoughtful prompts that encourage deep reflection on personal growth.

- Practical insights that help navigate the emotional landscape of adoption.

- A focus on mindfulness, promoting emotional presence and resilience.

- A supportive environment for exploring the complexities of waiting.

- Encouragement to embrace all emotions, from joy to anxiety.



Valerie Marble structures the narrative to ensure that every page resonates with warmth and understanding. This journey is not just about waiting; it's about growing, she emphasizes, capturing the essence of the experience.



As you embark on this transformative journey, Living Through the Journey will be your trusted ally, guiding you through the emotional rollercoaster of adoption. What insights will you uncover as you fill its pages?



About the Author: Valerie Marble is a thirty-something author living in a small town in Midwest Kansas with her husband, Bryce. Initially envisioning a straightforward life of marriage and biological children, Valerie's journey took a transformative turn towards adoption, leading her to embrace personal development and journaling. As a proud mother of three through adoption-Harlan, Jhett, and Lennyn-she understands the challenges of seeking control in an unpredictable journey. Valerie owns A Step Ahead Adoption Services, a consulting company dedicated to guiding prospective adoptive parents through the adoption process. When she's not wrangling her kids, you'll likely find Valerie in the kitchen cooking or planning thoughtful gatherings; Valerie has a gift for making others feel loved, valued, and celebrated. Her book, Living Through the Journey, is a reflection of that – it offers a heartfelt and practical look into the lessons, challenges, and triumphs of her unique path to motherhood. Drawing from her personal journey and experiences of guiding adoptive families, the book also answers common questions asked by hopeful adoptive parents, making it both an emotional memoir and a valuable resource.

