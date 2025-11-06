UP Gears-Up For Ground Breaking Ceremony With Rs. 48,000 Crore Investment Target Set In Gautam Buddh Nagar

MENAFN - KNN India)Riding high on the success of its previous editions, Uttar Pradesh is all set to host the grand fifth edition of its flagship investment summit, the Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC-5). Preparations are in full swing for the mega event, set to take place in the last week of November in Lucknow.

The state government aims to bring fresh investments worth ₹48,000 crore in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, as part of its larger mission to accelerate industrial growth and boost employment.

The District Industries Centre (DIC) has been tasked with achieving this target, while the Department of Industries, in collaboration with Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and UPSIDA, is making coordinated efforts to ensure the projects take shape on the ground without delay.

During GBC-4, around 419 investors participated, out of which 122 projects have already been completed and started production, generating thousands of new jobs and contributing significantly to the state's GDP.

With a focus on attracting investments worth ₹48,000 crore, Gautam Buddh Nagar continues to strengthen its position as an industrial hub. The Noida and Greater Noida regions already host major industries in electronics, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and logistics.

Officials said the district has accelerated both land allotment and single-window clearance processes to facilitate ease of doing business. With the support of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and UPSIDA, over 500 acres of land have been made available for investors, paving the way for new units to be established swiftly.

Poised to be a game-changer for Uttar Pradesh's industrial landscape, GBC-5 is expected to unlock new investment opportunities, create thousands of jobs, and give a fresh push to the state's growing economy.

