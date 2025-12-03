KBC: Amitabh Bachchan Motivates Shafali Verma, Says 'Jiska Zero Hota Hai, Baadme Jaake Hero Hota Hai'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) In an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, India's youngest cricket sensation, Shafali Verma, opened up about her early struggles and the unconventional start to her sporting journey.

During her heart-to-heart conversation with the host and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, she revealed that her debut match began with a zero-run innings, a moment she remembers clearly. Speaking about her formative years, Shafali shared,“My family wasn't financially strong, and my father first took my brother to cricket coaching. I would go along and tease him from behind, telling him the drills looked easy. One day, my father asked me to try it myself, and the first two balls I played, I hit well, and he was impressed."

She added, "There were no women's cricket academies near our home, so I started playing with boys. When my brother fell sick before a tournament, I wore his T-shirt with his name 'Sahil' on it and played in his place... and I ended up becoming the Player of the Tournament. That was the turning point of my life.”

When Amitabh Bachchan asked Shafali how much she scored on her India debut, she revealed with a shy smile that her first-ever innings began with zero runs, adding that she felt embarrassed about it. Amitabh immediately reassured her, saying,“Don't be embarrassed... 'jiska zero hota hai, baadme jaake hero hota hai' (the one who starts with a zero, in future becomes a hero).”

The episode serves as a reminder of how Shafali Verma transformed early obstacles into a career that continues to elevate Indian women's cricket on the global stage. Earlier, celebrated actor-comedians Sudesh Lehri and Kiku Sharda were seen taking the coveted hot seat alongside the legendary host, Amitabh Bachchan. Sudesh Lehri was seen revisiting the hardships of his childhood, opening up to Big B with a poignant honesty. Lehri confessed,“When I was a child, I never went to school, not even nursery. We were very poor.”

In a truly candid and emotionally charged moment, he delivered a heartfelt tribute to the cinematic icon, revealing that Amitabh Bachchan was his unseen inspiration who unknowingly guided his entire artistic journey. Growing up with endless struggles, Lehri explained,“I was always fond of watching films. The first time I ever went to a theatre, someone took me because I didn't have the money, and the film I watched was 'Shankar Shambhu'.

After a long time, I saw 'Ganga Ki Saugand', your film, where you had that small hand scene. Then 'Namak Halaal' came, and because I loved comedy, I used to watch you again and again.”

He added,“We even got the videocassette of the same.” He added,“Then there was the song 'Ke Pag Ghunghroo Bandh Meera'... the scene where you dance with slippers... and of course Amar Akbar Anthony, the mirror scene. Sir, everyone knows you as the angry young man, but I have learnt comedy from you. Whatever I write or perform, it comes from watching you. There is no film of yours that I haven't seen. I remember the dialogue of all your films.”

KBC, hosted by Amitabh, has become a platform for many celebrities and filmmakers to promote their shows and upcoming projects. Meeting Amitabh Bachchan on the show acts as a lifetime opportunity and brownie point for many celebrities.

–IANS

rd/