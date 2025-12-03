403
Airbus Reduces 2025 Commercial Aircraft Delivery Target
(MENAFN) European aerospace titan Airbus disclosed Wednesday it reduced its commercial aircraft delivery objective for this year to 790 units from a previously projected 820 aircraft.
"Based on a recent supplier quality issue on fuselage panels impacting its A320 Family delivery flow, Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) is providing an update to its commercial aircraft delivery guidance for 2025," Airbus stated in a release.
The corporation maintained its financial projections for this year without adjustment, indicating its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBITDA) are anticipated to reach approximately €7 billion ($8.15 billion) in 2025.
The revision followed detection of a fresh industrial quality defect affecting certain A320 family aircraft after requirements emerged for an emergency software patch. Last week, Airbus mandated an immediate precautionary software upgrade for its A320 family upon discovering that intense solar radiation could corrupt data critical to flight-control functions.
The manufacturer confirmed it has subsequently identified a substantial quantity of A320 Family aircraft currently operational that may face impact. Furthermore, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency has released an Emergency Airworthiness Directive for the Airbus A320 family.
Monday saw Airbus announce software updates were finalized on thousands of A320 family aircraft following last week's alert.
Throughout 2024, Airbus delivered 766 aircraft to customers, falling short of the 800-unit target.
