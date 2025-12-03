Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Pays Working Visit To Austria
The visit schedules Bayramov's participation and delivery of a speech at the 32nd meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on December 4-5, as well as meetings with officials of other countries participating in the event.
The 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of the OSCE will be held on 4–5 December 2025 in Vienna, Austria. Hosted by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, it will convene foreign ministers from 57 participating states and 11 partners for cooperation. The Ministerial Council serves as the principal decision-making body for addressing security issues and evaluating the OSCE's activities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment