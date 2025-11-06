Arvind Sood Joins Coherus Oncology As Chief Strategy And Corporate Affairs Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Responsible for Corporate Development, Investor Relations, Government Affairs –

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that Arvind Sood has joined the Company as Chief Strategy and Corporate Affairs Officer reporting to Denny Lanfear, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Sood's responsibilities include key externally facing and strategic functions.

“We are thrilled to have a such a well-regarded senior biotechnology executive join us as we advance our innovative, next generation cancer therapeutics and drive LOQTORZI® revenues in nasopharyngeal carcinoma,” said Denny Lanfear, Coherus Oncology Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“Our highly selective CCR8-targeting antibody, CHS-114, is being aggressively developed in head and neck, gastric, esophageal and now colorectal cancer. Our first-in-class IL-27 antagonist, casdozokitug, is moving forward in liver and lung cancer. Arvind will play a critical role in creating a clearer understanding of the Coherus Oncology value proposition with the global investment community as well as with our existing and potential corporate partners.”

“I am excited to join Coherus Oncology at a time when the company has transitioned to fully focus on developing and commercializing innovative cancer therapies which seek to provide a step-change in survival for patients,” said Arvind Sood.“The promising pipeline is being broadly developed across numerous cancers, creating a number of upcoming value drivers that have the potential to benefit both patients and shareholders. It is particularly impressive that Coherus holds global rights to both CHS-114 and casdozokitug, creating potential business development opportunities for ex-US rights to these products that we intend to fully explore.”

Arvind spent over 20 years at Amgen as a vice president of investor relations, following which he became President of US operations for Innate Pharma, followed by his role as a chief operating officer for Curogen, a privately held S. Korean biotechnology company. Prior to Amgen, Arvind spent several years at Aventis SA (now Sanofi) in roles including investor relations, financial communications and strategy. Prior to that, he held various commercial roles at the Upjohn Company (now Pfizer) including sales and marketing. Arvind holds a master's in business administration (MBA) from Central Michigan University and a bachelor's in business administration (BBA) from Western Michigan University.

About Coherus Oncology

Coherus Oncology is a fully integrated commercial-stage innovative oncology company with an approved next-generation PD-1 inhibitor, LOQTORZI® (toripalimab-tpzi), and a pipeline that includes two mid-stage clinical candidates targeting liver, lung, head & neck, colorectal and other cancers. The Company's strategy is to grow sales of LOQTORZI in nasopharyngeal carcinoma and advance the development of new indications for LOQTORZI in combination with both their pipeline candidates as well as its partners, driving sales multiples and synergies from proprietary combinations.

Coherus' innovative oncology pipeline includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust antitumor response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. CHS-114 is a highly selective cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody currently in Phase 1b/2a studies in patients with advanced solid tumors, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer, and esophageal cancer. Casdozokitug is a novel IL-27 antagonistic antibody currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in patients with first-line hepatocellular carcinoma.

For more information about LOQTORZI, including the U.S. Prescribing Information and important safety information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“could,”“intend,”“target,”“project,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Coherus' expectations about identifying sales multiples and synergies; the ability of Coherus' I-O pipeline to enhance outcomes for cancer patients; the ability to reduce risk for Coherus' pipeline; expectations for the timing when Coherus will be able to commence future clinical studies or receive clinical data for its product candidates; Coherus' ability to enter into additional partnerships; and Coherus' ability to grow revenues.

Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Coherus' actual results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process; risks related to Coherus' dependence on an ability to raise funds in the future, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; risks related to Coherus' existing and potential collaboration partners; risks of Coherus' competitive position; the risks and uncertainties of the regulatory approval process, including the speed of regulatory review and the timing of Coherus' regulatory filings; the risk of FDA review issues; and the risks and uncertainties of possible litigation. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Coherus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Coherus' business in general, see Coherus' quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about the date of this press release, including the section therein captioned“Risk Factors” and in other documents Coherus files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

LOQTORZI®, whether or not appearing in large print or with the trademark symbol, is a registered trademark of Coherus Oncology, Inc.

©2025 Coherus Oncology, Inc. All rights reserved.

Coherus Contact Information

Investors:

Carrie Graham

Vice President, Investor Relations and Advocacy

...