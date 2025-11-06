Applied Physics USA Expands Into Semiconductor And Medical Equipment Divisions To Support Industry 4.0 Manufacturing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Applied Physics USA, a manufacturer specializing in cleanroom and precision equipment, today announced the formation of two new divisions dedicated to semiconductor and medical equipment manufacturing. The expansion aligns with the company's strategy to integrate advanced automation and AI-driven systems across multiple high-precision industries.

For more than three decades, Applied Physics USA has provided contamination control and measurement equipment used in controlled environments worldwide. Its cleanroom foggers, calibration wafer standards, and biological safety cabinets are designed for facilities that operate under stringent pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and research standards.

The new divisions will focus on developing and manufacturing automation-ready systems that meet GMP, ISO, and FDA compliance requirements. According to the company, this initiative reflects the increasing overlap between traditionally distinct sectors such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and electronics manufacturing.

“As industries continue to converge, precision and data integration are becoming shared priorities,” said a company representative.“Our expansion allows us to deliver equipment that meets cross-sector expectations for quality, compliance, and intelligent automation.”

Applied Physics is also investing in fabrication capabilities and surface mount technology (SMT) lines to support the growing demand for electronics assembly within medical and life-science applications. The company reports consistent year-over-year growth for nearly a decade and is planning additional facility expansion in the United States, Europe, and Asia over the next three years.

By integrating AI-driven monitoring and control features into its contamination control systems, Applied Physics USA aims to contribute to the broader adoption of Industry 4.0 principles-where machines analyze performance data in real time to optimize reliability and safety.

All Applied Physics USA product lines are NIST-traceable and designed for compliance with international quality and safety standards.

About Applied Physics USA

Applied Physics is a precision equipment manufacturer based in Tampa, Florida. Since 1992, the company has supplied cleanroom, contamination control, and automated manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and research facilities. Applied Physics USA products are used in GMP, ISO, and FDA-regulated environments worldwide.

Contact:

Applied Physics USA

3417 E 7th Ave, Tampa, Florida 33605

Tel: +1 (813) 771-9166

Email:...

Website: