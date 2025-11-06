MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- A San Antonio dental practice led by Dr. Woods Woolwine today outlined its approach to AI‐assisted X‐ray reviews, a next‐day temporary‐teeth timeline for full‐mouth implant cases, and options designed to lower barriers for patients who have delayed care.

“We utilize AI to look at our X‐rays,” Dr. Woolwine said.“The great thing about it is it's non‐biased... it's not up to interpretation... it standardizes our doctors... so that I know the same standard of care is being done to each patient that comes into our office.”

For full‐mouth implant cases, Dr. Woolwine said patients at Sonterra Dental Care receive“temporary teeth the next day.”

After the healing period, patients typically return around three months later for a second set of temporaries, then proceed to finals-often about three visits total. He added,“We do everything we can to make them comfortable,” noting IV sedation and nitrous/laughing gas are available.

Sonterra Dental Care provides an in‐house plan that covers cleanings, exams and X‐rays for the year and offers a percentage off additional treatment, and it bills medical in medically necessary cases when applicable.

Dr. Woolwine said some patients travel more than four hours for care, estimating about 20% do so.

Dr. Woolwine also described where AI hasn't helped yet. After trialing an AI answering service, the system“made a lot of mistakes” in scheduling, and many people still prefer talking with a human.

He expressed a broader concern that AI is“always as good as the code” and that some clinicians could stop learning to read X‐rays and communicate if they“turn it over to the machines.”

On oral–systemic health, Dr. Woolwine said bleeding gums aren't normal:“If your fingernails bled every day that you touch them, you would be really concerned... it's the same thing bacteria... entering into your bloodstream.”

Fast facts / patient FAQs

Do you use AI in clinical care?

Yes-AI‐assisted X‐ray review to help standardize care.

. Will I have teeth right away with full‐mouth implants?

Temporary teeth the next day.. How many visits? Often ~3 visits total.

. What comfort options are available?

IV sedation and nitrous/laughing gas.

. Cost/coverage help?

An in‐house plan (cleanings/exams/X‐rays) and medical billing for medically necessary cases when applicable.

. Who seeks this care?

Many patients are ages 40–65, often having delayed dentistry 5–15 years due to fear, cost, or fear of judgment.

About Sonterra Dental Care

Based in San Antonio, the practice focuses on full‐mouth implant care with AI‐assisted X‐ray review, IV/nitrous sedation options, an in‐house plan, and medical‐billing pathways for medically necessary cases. Patients commonly receive temporary teeth the next day for qualifying full‐mouth implant procedures and complete care over about three visits as they heal.