Alcina Johnson Sudagar

Driven researcher with a Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry and 9+ years of experience in materials research and analysis. I explore and find solutions to environmental issues. Proficient in characterization techniques such as BET, FTIR, SEM, XRD, and HPLC. Experienced in catalyst preparation, characterization, and testing. Published 12 papers in high-impact journals and obtained a patent for nanomaterials synthesis. Skilled in mentoring students and collaborating with interdisciplinary teams. Recipient of two prestigious European Union fellowships.

