$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Omid Asayesh

Omid Asayesh


2025-11-06 10:07:30
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postdoctoral fellow, Sociology, University of Calgary
Profile Articles Activity

I am a postdoctoral researcher and sessional instructor at the University of Calgary. I bring a unique interdisciplinary background combining physics with a current focus on sociology. My main research interest is to explore the dynamics of the contemporary international migration ecosystem. I employ both quantitative and qualitative methods, drawing on advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and qualitative research to gain a deeper understanding of migration processes and outcomes.

Experience
  • 2024–present Postdoctoral associate, University of Calgary
  • 2024–present Instructor, University of Calgary
Publications
  • 2024 Culture of Migration: A Theoretical Account with a Particular Focus on Iran, Canadian Ethnic Studies
  • 2023 Homo Emigraturus vs. Anti Emigraturus: the rise of involuntary immobility in Iran and its consequences, Journal of Ethnic and Migration Studies

The Conversation

MENAFN06112025000199003603ID1110306028



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search