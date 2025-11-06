Omid Asayesh

I am a postdoctoral researcher and sessional instructor at the University of Calgary. I bring a unique interdisciplinary background combining physics with a current focus on sociology. My main research interest is to explore the dynamics of the contemporary international migration ecosystem. I employ both quantitative and qualitative methods, drawing on advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and qualitative research to gain a deeper understanding of migration processes and outcomes.

