Hotwire Names Grant Toups Global CEO

MENAFN - PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Hotwire Global has named Grant Toups global chief executive officer, effective January 2026.Toups joins from Burson, where he served as global chief digital and intelligence officer, leading social, paid and data teams in more than 40 countries. During his tenure, he introduced new methods for measuring the financial impact of reputation, expanded monitoring and crisis-preparedness capabilities, and advanced predictive analytics for clients.He previously was Hill & Knowlton's first global chief technology officer, building data-driven tools for risk prediction and performance insight, and helping shape the firm's AI strategy. Toups succeeds Heather Kernahan, who left Hotwire in May 2025 after nine years.



Toups' two decades in communications and marketing include extensive work translating technology and intelligence into strategy-experience that aligns with Hotwire's focus on technology-driven reputation and revenue programs.



“AI is here to stay, and it's forcing every client to transform, to innovate, and to communicate a compelling tech-powered value prop,” Toups said.“Hotwire and ROI·DNA's heritage connecting innovation with storytelling for some of the world's most notable technology brands positions it perfectly to be the partner of choice for this new era.”



Ian Ball, CEO of parent company Enero Group, called Toups“a proven international leader at the forefront of comms-tech, AI, and marketing transformation,” saying his appointment marks“an exciting next chapter for the business.”



Toups appointment comes after a spate of management changes and restructuring following Kernahan's departure.



In July, Enero promoted then-COO Ball to group CEO, an appointment that came as the Australia-based holding company consolidated its business around three core agencies - Hotwire, creative agency BMF, and digital and experiential agency Orchard. Soon after, the agency appointed Charlotte Harvey as its new UK managing director, after the departure of UK CEO Jeremy Luca.