Rutte says NATO closed ammunition production gap with Russia
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced on Thursday that the alliance has closed the ammunition production gap with Russia, highlighting that member nations are now manufacturing at levels not seen “in decades.”
Speaking at the NATO Industry Forum in Bucharest, Rutte stated that “until recently, Russia was producing more ammunition than all NATO allies put together,” but emphasized that this situation has now changed as Western defense industries accelerate their production efforts.
"Across the alliance, we are now opening dozens of new production lines and expanding existing ones. We are making more than we have done in decades," he said.
Rutte underscored that a robust defense industry underpins a strong alliance. He noted that NATO’s decision during the July summit in The Hague to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035 has spurred large-scale investments in military capabilities, including aircraft, tanks, drones, ammunition, and advanced cyber and space technologies.
"There is more cash on the table, and even more will flow," he remarked, pointing out that European allies and Canada are significantly boosting their defense budgets.
However, he cautioned that financial investment alone is not enough, saying, “But of course, cash alone can't provide security. We need the capabilities, we need the equipment, real fire power, and of course, the most advanced tech.”
The NATO chief also warned that the security threat posed by Russia would likely continue beyond the conflict in Ukraine. He drew attention to increasing military cooperation among Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran, adding, “We cannot be naive. We must be prepared,” and called for stronger coordination and faster production within the alliance.
