Retire Early Or Retire Rich? - Here Are 3 Things That Can Help You Do Both

Would you rather retire rich or retire early?

Both options sound enticing - retiring early and having more time to enjoy life without the shackles of work, and retiring with a solid amount of savings that can go toward making your retirement dreams a reality.

Reddit user david8840 asked members of the r/Fire subreddit this question:“If you had a choice between retiring at 40 with a pre-tax retirement income of $125,000 per year, or retiring at 60 with $300,000 per year (in today's dollars), which would you choose and why?”



The name of this subreddit - FIRE - stands for“Financial Independence, Retire Early” which is a financial movement that motivates people to aim for financial independence before the traditional retirement age so they can retire early.

However, many Americans aren't in a place where they could even consider FIRE as an option. A study from earlier this year by the National Institute on Retirement Security found that 55% of Americans are concerned they can't reach financial security in retirement.

If you find yourself stuck on the question or you're behind on your retirement saving, there are things you can do to safeguard your dreams for your golden years.

Here's how you can work, invest and save toward the goal of retiring early and retiring rich as you decide which is the path to take.

Make a plan for your savings

Responses to david8840's Reddit post were mixed. User ComprehensiveYam said“I'd probably stick it out a bit and go for rich. Having surpassed this level of income already I can say that it'd be tough to go back down the ladder especially given the freedom it gives us.”

Meanwhile lottadot wrote“If I could generate $125k/yr gross off my retirement assets at a 2-3% SWR I'd retire today.”

Finding the right vehicle for your retirement savings is a great place to start feeling confident in your post-work future finance personalities like Suze Orman have long touted the benefits of tax-advantaged retirement accounts like IRAs.

There are numerous options out there, including some that can help protect your retirement fund against economic volatility, such as a gold IRA.

A gold IRA is one option for building up your retirement fund with an inflation-hedging asset.

A gold IRA is one option for building up your retirement fund with an inflation-hedging asset.





If you're unsure which path to take amid today's market uncertainty, it might be a good time to connect with a financial advisor.







Invest in alternative assets

Your stock portfolio isn't the only vehicle that can help you ride into retirement in style. There are alternative investments that can not only be a solid way to save up money for retirement, but they can also provide you with passive income during retirement and supplement your nest egg.

And there are many platforms out there that make alternative investing accessible and simple, so you have a variety to choose from based on your financial goals and personal interests.

For instance, real estate values typically increase over time, even amidst the market's ebbs and flows. This reliable appreciation makes real estate a trustworthy investment to fund your retirement.

Mogul is a real estate investment platform offering fractional ownership in blue-chip rental properties, which gives investors monthly rental income, real-time appreciation and tax benefits - without the need for a hefty down payment or 3 A.M. tenant calls.











If real estate isn't your thing, you can invest in something more creative with platforms that allow you to invest in fine art - and you don't need millions to do it.



Optimize your spending and portfolio

While cutting down on unnecessary spending to make room for savings and investments is a good tool to build up your wealth before retirement, you also can't deny that there are things you inevitably have to spend money on.

One way you can start to incorporate savings automatically into your daily spending habits is through automated investing apps.

Automated investing apps can invest the leftover change from your everyday purchases into a diversified portfolio of ETFs. These apps automatically round up the price of your purchase to the nearest dollar and deposit the difference into a smart investment portfolio for you, allowing you to grow your wealth without even thinking about it.







