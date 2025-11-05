Versaterratm Is Here: Plant-Based Protein Built For Flavor, Function, And The Future

MENAFN - 3BL) ALSIP, Ill., November 5, 2025 /3BL/ - Griffith Foods is proud to announce the launch of VersaterraTM, a new plant-based protein platform designed to meet the future of food. Developed with chefs, product developers, and conscious consumers in mind, VersaterraTM is a versatile, clean-label, sustainable protein solution that reflects Griffith Foods' purpose: blending care and creativity to nourish the world.

Purpose Meets Performance

VersaterraTM is more than just another plant-based product. It embodies Griffith Foods' aspiration to support agricultural practices that enhance soil health, improve farmer resilience, and expand access to better food for more people. Crafted from simple plant-based ingredients, VersaterraTM is non-GMO compliant, allergen-friendly ('Big 9 '), and free of saturated fat. It offers an excellent source of protein, a good source of fiber, and the convenience of being shelf-stable and easy to hydrate.

Developed for Culinary Creativity

With its neutral flavor and satisfying texture, VersaterraTM integrates seamlessly into a variety of cuisines, cooking styles, and flavor profiles. It is compatible with other Griffith Foods flavor solutions including, Seasonings, Sauces, and Value-Added Coatings, delivering a complete portfolio to meet every need, end to end.

Created for Protein & Plant-based Protein Processors, Food Manufacturers, Retailers, Quick Serve Restaurants, and Foodservice Operators who want to offer an easy-to-use, craveable, and nutritious plant-based protein to serve consumers seeking healthier options.



Versatile Applications – Performs across formats and cuisines, from plant-based tacos and stir-fry to wraps, bowls, crab cakes, pot pies, and more.

Nutrient-Dense – An excellent source of protein and a good source of fiber, with low fat and sodium free.

Sustainable eating – Made for chefs, developers, and conscious consumers seeking plant-based options aligned with regenerative agriculture practices, which may support lower-impact supply chains. Culinary Flexibility – Neutral base that adapts to any prep method, daypart, or regional flavor profile.

Versaterra'sTM versatility enables chefs and developers to innovate while ensuring consumers enjoy a satisfying, meat-like eating experience.

Sustainability at the Core

VersaterraTM is composed of simple plant-based ingredients like pulses and vegetables, which are recognized for improving soil health and using less water, energy, and fertilizer. This positions VersaterraTM as a sustainable choice at a time when consumers and foodservice operators alike are seeking solutions that balance nutrition, performance, and environmental responsibility.

“The launch of VersaterraTM represents an important step forward for Griffith Foods and our partners. VersaterraTM isn't just a product: it's a commitment to developing solutions that deliver on consumer expectations while supporting the long-term health of people and the planet, said Rochelle Schaetzl, Vice President Marketing at Griffith Foods' North America.“With VersaterraTM, Griffith Foods opens a new chapter in sustainable protein innovation where care, creativity, and culinary excellence converge to shape the future of food.”

About Griffith Foods

Griffith Foods is a global product development partner supporting food companies to meet the evolving needs of consumers with high-quality, customized products. As a family business founded in 1919 and headquartered in Alsip, Illinois, USA, the company is known for collaborative innovation guided by its purpose to“blend care and creativity to nourish the world.” Griffith Foods, operating in over 40 countries, is helping to catalyze and build a sustainable food system. The company's product capabilities range from seasonings and marinades to coating systems and sauces. For more information, visit

