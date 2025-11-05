Faraday Future Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Details

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”,“FF” or“Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that the Company is scheduled to report its third quarter financial results for 2025 after market close on Thursday, November 13, 2025, and will hold an earnings call at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time (7:30 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

Faraday Future (FF) invites stockholders to submit questions in advance of the upcoming earnings call. Stockholders may email their questions directly to: .... We welcome your participation and appreciate your continued support.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . A replay of the webcast along with the presentation will be available on the Company's website shortly thereafter.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company's mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future's flagship model, the FF 91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. For more information, please visit .

