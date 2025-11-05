GITEX 2025 Focus: Human Connection Drives Digital Finance And AI Evolution

For years, GITEX Global has been the stage where technology meets ambition. Every edition brings new acronyms, faster processors, smarter systems, and bold predictions about the future. Yet this year, amid the buzz of artificial intelligence and automation, something more grounded resonated through the exhibition halls. It was a return to humanity.

GITEX 2025 was less about what machines can do and more about what humans should do with them. From digital finance to reflex training simulators and AI-driven transformation ventures, the message was clear. Innovation is only as powerful as its connection to people.

Human Pulse of Digital Finance

The digital finance sector has always been an early adopter of new technologies, but this year companies at GITEX spoke less about disruption and more about connection.

“GITEX Global is not just another tech conference,” said Vugar Usi Zade, Chief Operating Officer at Bitget, a global cryptocurrency exchange.“It is where builders, visionaries, and technology leaders gather to rewrite what is possible. At Bitget we are here because digital finance matters now more than ever and the Middle East is proving it.”

Zade's perspective reflected a noticeable shift across the fintech industry. Once driven by speed and innovation, the conversation has evolved toward trust, access, and inclusivity. These are the elements that make financial technology sustainable and socially meaningful.

He added,“From Dubai to Abu Dhabi and across the region, the Middle East is becoming a vibrant engine of blockchain innovation, not just a spectator. That presents a unique opportunity to connect traditional finance with Web3 in a meaningful way.”

That connection, as Zade described, is not about replacing financial systems but enriching them. It is about bridging people, institutions, and communities through secure, transparent, and accessible digital tools.

At a time when the global crypto industry is still rebuilding trust, Bitget's stance highlighted the maturing mindset of tech companies at GITEX. The future of finance is not purely algorithmic. It is deeply human, built on responsibility as much as on code.

Reflexes, Responsibility and the Human Machine

Across the exhibition floor, technology was being reimagined not just as a tool of efficiency but as an extension of human ability. Few embodied this more vividly than Acer, which used its presence at GITEX to highlight a surprisingly human aspect of innovation, reflexes.

“This year at Acer GITEX we are presenting an interactive game that measures how well your reflexes work, specifically the coordination between your eyes and your hands,” said Joumana Karam, Head of Marketing for Acer Middle East and Africa.“It looks simple, but it is one of the exercises Formula One drivers use to enhance their reaction time. And believe me, once you try it, you realise how difficult it is.”

Her exhibit, though seemingly playful, captured a powerful idea. As technology advances, the human body and mind remain central to performance. The device attracted curious visitors, all testing their reflexes. It became a metaphor for how quickly humanity must adapt to its own inventions.

Asked whether artificial intelligence and digital dependency have slowed human reflexes or made people less responsive, Karam offered a thoughtful answer.“It depends on how you use AI,” she said.“Some people use it to discover new perspectives or free up time for creativity and human connection. Others rely on it for everything, which is not healthy. You cannot be completely dependent on any technology. Humans are still the main brain. AI is only a product of human intelligence, and we must remember that.”

Her words echoed the broader theme of the event. The conversation around AI is no longer about replacing humans but about responsible coexistence. The challenge now is to harness its potential while preserving uniquely human capacities like empathy, curiosity, and intuition.

AI for Impact and the Next Frontier

While consumer-facing brands showcased interactivity and inclusion, enterprise technology players focused on AI transformation at scale but with the same people-first philosophy.

At the signing of a major collaboration between AI Planet and InfoDrive Analytics, Chanukya Patnaik, Founder and CEO of AI Planet, described the Middle East as being at a defining moment in its digital and AI evolution.

“The region has consistently leapfrogged traditional transformation cycles through bold investments in innovation,” he said.“AI will be the next major leap. Through this venture, we want to empower enterprises and governments to harness AI to transform sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services, making AI a true force for progress across the region.”

For Rino Sabatino, Group Chairman of InfoDrive Analytics and Vardaan Global, the partnership represents a milestone in bridging innovation and impact.“The Middle East and especially the UAE are showing extraordinary momentum in AI, driven by visionary leadership and strong government investment,” he said.“Together we will bring world-class expertise to help organisations and public institutions accelerate AI adoption, drive operational efficiency, and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

Also, aiming to create an AI and digital transformation hub across the Middle East, developing tailored AI solutions for industries including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, telecom, and education. Yet at its heart, the initiative reflects something deeper. It reinforces the regional belief that technology should serve societies, not just systems.

The Return of Human Intuition

Across GITEX 2025, from start-ups to global giants, a single narrative emerged. The era of technology for technology's sake is over. What comes next is human-centred innovation, built around empathy, ethics, and everyday utility.

The tone was evident not only in the keynote sessions but across the show floor, where discussions revolved around purpose, collaboration, and trust. Technology companies spoke less about automation and more about augmentation, how AI, data, and digital systems can amplify human intelligence rather than replace it.

The spectacle remained. Drones buzzed, robots danced, and holograms dazzled. Yet beneath the flash and noise, there was a clear sense of maturity. The conversation has shifted from invention to intention, from speed to substance. The success of AI, blockchain, or digital infrastructure now depends less on computational power and more on human judgment, creativity, and conscience.

This shift reflects a wider global awakening toward responsible innovation. As governments across the GCC advance national AI strategies and introduce ethical frameworks, the private sector's embrace of human-first design is not only strategic but essential. The future belongs to those who recognise that progress must feel as human as it is digital.

Humanity at the Heart of Progress

As the curtains closed on GITEX 2025, one could sense a shift in energy. There was less hype and more reflection. Companies are realising that the future of technology will not be defined by who builds the smartest algorithms but by who builds the most human systems.

The event reaffirmed what Dubai has long stood for, progress with purpose. Whether it is Bitget redefining financial inclusion, Acer reasserting the importance of human reflexes, or AI Planet and InfoDrive using technology to empower industries, the message was consistent. Innovation only matters when it uplifts people.

In an age where machines can simulate thought and emotion, GITEX 2025 served as a reminder that empathy, awareness, and creativity remain irreplaceably human. Technology may be the tool, but humanity will always be the driver.

Three Human Lessons from GITEX 2025

1. Connection Over Code

Technology proved its true value lies not in algorithms but in how it connects people, industries, and ideas across borders.

2. Responsibility Over Hype

Leaders across sectors emphasised that innovation without accountability is hollow. Responsible AI and ethical design took centre stage.

3. Humanity Over Automation

GITEX 2025 reminded the world that progress is most powerful when

it amplifies human intuition, creativity, and empathy rather than

replacing them.